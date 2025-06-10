Watch: New BLACK FLAG Lineup Performs Live For First Time

The new lineup of the legendary punk rock band BLACK FLAG made its live debut earlier tonight (Tuesday, June 10) at Mixtape 5 in Sofia, Bulgaria. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below (courtesy of Nedko Ignatov).

Joining BLACK FLAG's founding guitarist Greg Ginn in the group's current lineup are Max Zanelly on vocals, David Rodriguez on bass and Bryce Weston on drums.

A May 2025 press release from Ginn's SST Records stated about BLACK FLAG's future plans: "With a fresh lineup and renewed creative energy, BLACK FLAG is gearing up for an exciting season of live shows and new music production. The group has already begun writing and rehearsing together, building on their signature sound while embracing new influences brought in by the latest members."

The press release added: "BLACK FLAG's upcoming performances will showcase the chemistry and talent of the revitalized lineup, giving fans a first taste of the new era."

BLACK FLAG formed in 1976 in Hermosa Beach, California, and made music from 1978 until the mid-1980s with several singers, including Keith Morris, Ron Reyes, Dez Cadena and Henry Rollins. BLACK FLAG has been called the first American hardcore band.

BLACK FLAG's 2024 lineup consisted of Ginn, singer Mike Vallely, who first appeared with the band as a guest in 2003 and became BLACK FLAG's fifth vocalist in 2014, and a rhythm section of Harley Duggan and Charles Wiley (both from Seattle band DARKHORSE RISING). Vallely played his last show with BLACK FLAG in January 2025.

In 2013, Ginn sued his former BLACK FLAG bandmates Keith Morris, Dez Cadena, Chuck Dukowski and Bill Stevenson for touring as FLAG, which he claimed constituted a violation of trademarks to the name and logo. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ginn claimed that use of the band's logo, consisting of four uneven black bars simulating a waving flag, was an infringement and that FLAG was "a colorable imitation" that was "likely to cause confusion, mistake or deception among consumers." In April 2014, the parties informed the court of a settlement. "FLAG gets to be FLAG, and BLACK FLAG as it is presently known continues to be BLACK FLAG," attorney Evan Cohen, who represented Ginn, told Billboard.