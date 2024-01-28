Watch: NICKO MCBRAIN And JOEY BELLADONNA Perform JOURNEY Classic At Benefit Concert For Florida's HomeSafe

IRON MAIDEN drummer Nicko McBrain and his BAD COMPANY tribute band DODGY ENTERPRISE performed at a benefit concert for nonprofit HomeSafe at its annual Classic Rock & Roll Party on January 27 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The party brought together familiar faces from rock royalty to raise funds to support victims of child abuse and domestic violence throughout South Florida, including a jam session with original BAD COMPANY drummer Simon Kirke, ANTHRAX lead singer Joey Belladonna, former TWISTED SISTER drummer Joe Franco and ex-JUDAS PRIEST lead singer Tim "Ripper" Owens. Rex Kirby and Kelly Smallridge returned as co-chairs alongside Larry and Gina Melby. HomeSafe also presented its annual HomeSafe Hero award to Boca Raton residents Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom for their dedication to the organization's mission of protecting South Florida's most vulnerable residents.

Video of McBrain and Belladonna performing a cover of the JOURNEY classic "Don't Stop Believin'" at last night's event can be seen below.

Founded in 1979, HomeSafe provides comprehensive programs preventing new cases of family violence, protecting victims of child abuse and domestic violence, and preparing children and families for safer, more productive lives.

HomeSafe is a nationally accredited nonprofit. Through its results-driven approach, the organization is a leading provider of prevention and intervention services, serving more than 15,000 infants, children, young adults and families each year. HomeSafe is one of just five specialized therapeutic group care agencies in the state and the only one in Southeast Florida.

"I fell in love with the whole organization [after being introduced to it around 2005]," McBrain told Sun-Sentinel.com. "I had a wonderful childhood growing up in North London, and I think every child deserves to have caring people around them to nurture their abilities and help them go out and have a fulfilled life."

McBrain also visits the young residents at HomeSafe's residential campuses, and he has previously donated drum sets, guitars, amplifiers, speakers and more to its music room.

"Music is very therapeutic and can help heal all kinds of ailments," the drummer said. "When I sit and talk to the kids, they ask what it's like playing on the road and how I deal with missing my family. They're very sweet and endearing and quite enthralled to know what life is like on a touring band."

Speaking to the Broward Palm Beach New Times, McBrain stated about HomeSafe: "I got involved with HomeSafe about [19] years ago. Tico Torres (of BON JOVI) was actually kind of host of it, but I met him through a lady who kind of set me with the golf tournament for Tico, and then I went to the event and I just fell in love with everybody who worked there at that time. There was such a positive vibe towards the way that people were working for the charity, and then Clarence [Clemons] came on board and we hit it off, and he took me down to meet the children at the West Palm Beach home, and it tugged the old strings of the heart, so, I've supported it ever since."

