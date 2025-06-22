Watch: NIGHT RANGER Joined By SEBASTIAN BACH, JOEY ALLEN, ERIC SINGER And CHRIS KAEL During Las Vegas Concert

The Tom deBlonk channel on YouTube has uploaded video of NIGHT RANGER's June 18 performance at Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joining the band on stage for a cover of AC/DC's "Highway To Hell" were special guests Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW),Joey Allen (WARRANT),Chris Kael (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) and Danny Koker (Count's Vamp'd owner). Bach also performed the DAMN YANKEES cover "High Enough" with NIGHT RANGER, while KISS drummer Eric Singer came up for "Sister Christian".

Count's Vamp'd is closing on June 28 after a 16-year run. Koker is selling the club, with an asking price of $4.3 million.

NIGHT RANGER released its 12th studio album, "ATBPO", in August 2021 via Frontiers Music Srl. "ATBPO" stands for "And The Band Played On", an ode to making music during the COVID-19 era.

NIGHT RANGER is Jack Blades (vocals, bass),Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals),Brad Gillis (lead and rhythm guitars),Eric Levy (keyboards),and Keri Kelli (lead and rhythm guitars).

In a 2023 interview with Ralph Rasmussen of Radio Bypass, Blades spoke about what keeps him and his NIGHT RANGER bandmates motivated to make new music more than 40 years after the group's formation. He said: "You know what? We're just gonna keep creating and coming out with albums and doing stuff until somebody says we can't. But right now people are letting us do what we wanna do and we're just gonna keep having a blast doing it. That's the way to do it.

"You've gotta keep creating," he explained. "You've gotta keep moving. We're like sharks — if we stop swimming, we die, just sink to the bottom. So we're just gonna keep creating and rocking and rolling and touring and doing it and doing it and doing it. That's what we wanna do."

Blades, who was promoting NIGHT RANGER's live album and concert film "40 Years And A Night With Contemporary Youth Orchestra", was also asked if there are any plans for him and his bandmates to write and record a follow-up to "ATBPO". He said: "Yeah, we're pooling ideas together right now. We're coming up with stuff and thoughts and everything like that. Like I said, you can't stop us. I mean, we just keep going and going and going. And somebody will send me a track or I'll send somebody a track, this and that. 'I've got an idea.' 'I've got an idea.' 'How about this idea?' 'How about that idea?' You never know. And then suddenly, the next thing you know, we're making a record. So, I don't know. I mean, we'll see what happens."

Four years ago, Blades told NBC 15 News about NIGHT RANGER's mindset while making "ATBPO": "With 'ATBPO', I really feel like we've gone back to our roots of who we are as a band. Even though this album was a challenge to make, it was all us together. Every song is all our heart and soul and what's coming from us. These songs are directly who we are. That's why we're so stoked to get this album out to the fans so they can experience the whole picture and not just a few singles. They get to experience what NIGHT RANGER is all about."

"Sister Christian" was NIGHT RANGER's biggest hit, having peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1984 and staying on the chart for 24 weeks. The track was inspired by Keagy's little sister Christy.