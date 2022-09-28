Watch NIKKI SIXX And TOMMY LEE Perform MÖTLEY CRÜE Classics At TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Concert

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee played two of the band's classic songs at last night's (Tuesday, September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Sixx and Lee were introduced to the stage by Hawkins's FOO FIGHTERS bandmate Dave Grohl, who told the crowd: "Taylor always told me stories about growing up down in Laguna, the Los Angeles area. And he had more than a few stories about these next artists that are coming up to play with us. Not only did Taylor become friends [with them], but he had a lot of respect for these guys. You can't really play a gig in Los Angeles without having these guys come jam with you. Let's have fucking MÖTLEY CRÜE come up onstage."

Sixx and Lee kicked off their two-song set with "Live Wire", backed by Grohl and other members of the FOO FIGHTERS, along with CLASSLESS ACT's Derek Day handling the vocals. They followed it up with a rendition of "Home Sweet Home".

After celebrating Hawkins's memory and music with a special six-hour gig in London earlier this month (September 3),last night's gig saw many of rock, heavy metal and pop music's biggest names unite in honor of Hawkins, who died earlier this year while on tour with the FOO FIGHTERS. Among the musicians who appeared at the Los Angeles event were QUEEN's Brian May and Roger Taylor, SOUNDGARDEN's Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' Chad Smith, Wolfgang Van Halen, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Josh Homme, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Brad Wilk and RUSH's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, BLACK SABBATH bassist Geezer Butler, METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich, former SKID ROW frontman Sebastian Bach, Pink, Miley Cyrus and Kesha.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts ticket and merchandise sales are benefiting charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares.

As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor's monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts united several of those artists, the Hawkins family and, of course, his FOO FIGHTERS brothers in celebration of Taylor's memory and his legacy as a global rock icon — his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.

Hawkins was found dead at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel in Bogota.

An official cause of death for Hawkins hasn't yet been released. But on March 26, Colombia's attorney general's office released a preliminary toxicology report, saying that medical examiners found evidence of 10 types of substances in Hawkins's body, including opioids, benzodiazepines, marijuana and antidepressants.

Hawkins joined FOO FIGHTERS in 1997. Prior to that, he played with the Orange County band SYLVIA and was also in the backing band for Sass Jordan. He also toured with Alanis Morissette as her drummer.

Hawkins was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Hawkins's most recent work with FOO FIGHTERS included last year's "Medicine At Midnight" album, a collection of BEE GEES covers and FOO FIGHTERS' horror film "Studio 666".