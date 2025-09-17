Watch: NILE Performs In Leesburg With New Bassist/Vocalist ADAM ROETHLISBERGER

American death metal icons NILE played their third concert with their new bassist/vocalist Adam Roethlisberger on September 14 at Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg, Virginia. Fan-filmed video of the show can be seen below.

Roethlisberger made his live debut with NILE on September 12 at the opening show of the band's U.S. tour with Canadian extreme metallers CRYPTOPSY in Raleigh, North Carolina. Support on the 25-date trek of the East Coast, Midwest and Pacific Northwest is coming from THE LAST TEN SECONDS OF LIFE and COGNITIVE.

On September 12, NILE guitarist/vocalist Karl Sanders shared the following statement via social media: "Announcement time! We're very happy to welcome Adam Roethlisberger to NILE on bass and vocals. Adam has already put in an incredible amount of work, proving himself not only as a fierce player but also as a great teammate fully up to the challenge.

"We're sounding more powerful and heavier than ever, and we can't wait to unleash it for you on tour."

Roethlisberger added in a separate statement: "What an honor it is to play with the legends. NILE has carved a path so deep in the extreme metal world and I'm proud to do my part to help elevate this band to new heights."

Dan Vadim Von announced his departure from NILE on August 20, writing on his Instagram: "Decided to leave NILE to concentrate on other commitments. Thanks to all who attended the shows during my tenure as frontman, you were the best part of it. Working on new material for 2026. Stay metal."

Roethlisberger was a member of VITRIOL for over a decade, but exited the band last fall, reportedly due to a "long and difficult working relationship" with VITRIOL guitarist-vocalist Kyle Rasmussen.

NILE's tenth album, "The Underworld Awaits Us All", came out in August 2024 via Napalm Records. The LP was recorded with the lineup of NILE founding mastermind/guitarist Karl Sanders, longtime drum master George Kollias, vocalist/guitarists Brian Kingsland and Zach Jeter, and bassist Dan Vadim Von.

"The Underworld Awaits Us All" was once again produced and recorded at Sanders's own Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina. NILE returned to "Vile Nilotic Rites" engineer Mark Lewis (CANNIBAL CORPSE, DYING FETUS, WHITECHAPEL) for mixing and mastering.

"The Underworld Awaits Us All"'s art was once again envisioned and created by Michał "Xaay" Loranc, with reference to the cycle of life and judgment at its end.