Watch: NITA STRAUSS Performs With DEMI LOVATO For 'Good Morning America' 2022 Summer Concert Series

Former ALICE COOPER guitarist Nita Strauss performed with Demi Lovato this past Friday, August 19 on "Good Morning America" for the Summer Concert Series in New York City's Central Park. Watch video of the appearance below.

Earlier in the week, Lovato and Strauss performed twice on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". They played Demi's recently released singles "29" and "Substance", which arrived ahead of her highly anticipated new album, "Holy Fvck", out now via Island Records. The "Fallon" performances were part of Demi's three-night takeover on the show, which included an appearance as co-host on Wednesday (August 17),taking part in the monologue and guest interviews.

Nita played her first full live show with Demi on August 13 at the Grandstand at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois.

Nita made her live debut with Demi on July 14 with a performance of "Substance" on ABC's Emmy Award-winning late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

Nita's new gig was first reported as a rumor on July 11 on the Metal Sludge web site.

The follow-up to last year's "Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over", "Holy Fvck" is reportedly a departure from Lovato's typical pop aesthetic and features a more punk-rock-flavored sound.

Lovato implied that "Holy Fvck" would usher in a new era for her after she posted a photo in January along with the caption, "A funeral for my pop music." She later told Rolling Stone that fans can expect to hear some "heaviness" in her new sound.

"It's a new era reminiscent of my first era," she said. "I'm ever-evolving, ever-changing. I'd like to put the rest of my music behind me and start fresh in this new era for this next album — but I do that every album cycle."

Demi will bring the album to fans across South America and North America this fall on the "Holy Fvck" tour. Fans can expect to hear new songs from the album as well as reimagined rock versions of Lovato's hits, including "Sorry Not Sorry", "Cool For The Summer" and more.

Produced by Live Nation, the 32-date tour kicked off this past Saturday at the Illinois State Fair. The tour will continue to South America with stops in Belo Horizonte, Bogotá, and more before hitting North America on Thursday, September 22 in Wheatland, California at the Hard Rock Live Sacramento. The North American leg includes stops in New York, Los Angeles, Montreal, Nashville and more before wrapping up in Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Sunday, November 6. ROYAL & THE SERPENT and DEAD SARA will serve as special guests on select North American dates.

On July 11, Nita announced that she would sit out Cooper's fall 2022 tour. She has also scrapped the festival dates her solo band had planned for the rest of the year. The 35-year-old said in a statement that her "touring year" was "still VERY full" and revealed that she was "on a flight straight into the next adventure," adding cryptically that she would "be on stage again much sooner than you think."

A couple of Nita's Cooper bandmates commented on her post, with guitarist Ryan Roxie writing: "No words — just notes... and lord knows we harmonized a lot of them over the years... nothing but love and respect." Drummer Glen Sobel added: "You're super pro and prepared no matter what the situation. We're gonna miss you but we're also proud to be associated with Hurricane."

Strauss had been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.

Last October, Nita shared "Dead Inside", her first new solo music since the release of her debut album, 2018's "Controlled Chaos". The track is her first-ever solo collaboration with a vocalist, David Draiman, frontman of Grammy-nominated rock icons DISTURBED.

Nita released "Controlled Chaos" to mass acclaim from fans and media alike, with Metal Injection calling it "a great debut that — as its creator intended — leaves no doubt", and Guitar World stating "'Controlled Chaos' is a panoramic view of Nita Strauss's many strengths".

As well as performing with Cooper, Nita has also played with R&B star Jermaine Jackson, early MTV darlings FEMME FATALE, video game supergroup CRITICAL HIT and popular tribute band THE IRON MAIDENS.

In April 2020, Nita launched "Rock Guitar Fundamentals" — a three-module online guitar teaching program suitable for learners of all levels. The course is available at www.iwanttoplayguitar.com.

Nita's solo live show is mostly instrumental in nature, combining originals with covers.