Original SALIVA Singer JOSEY SCOTT Joins POISON On Stage In Tulsa To Perform 'Nothin' But A Good Time'

Original SALIVA singer Josey Scott joined POISON on stage last night (Saturday, August 20) at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma to perform the classic POISON song "Nothin' But A Good Time". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

After the concert, Josey took to his Instagram to share a couple of photos taken at the gig, and he included the following message: "What an amazing date night with my beautiful wife Kendra, watching Bret Michaels and POISON rock out in front of a sold out BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and he even brought me out on stage to do 'Nothin But A Good Time' in front of 18,000 screaming rock n' roll fans! What class act Bret is! Also, thank you to Tom Keifer from CINDERELLA as well, for letting me meet him! What a dream come true night! Wow! This is one for the books! #epic #bretmichaels #tomkeifer #bokcenter #rocknroll".

He added: "Thank you Bret Michaels for always supporting me and my family and my musical career, you are not only an idol of mine, and a mentor, but I'm so very thankful, and grateful, to call you friend! You have always had my back, and I promise you, I will always have yours! Thank you my friend! Singing with you and POISON tonight was a absolute rock n' roll dream come true!"

Scott recently returned to the studio to record some new solo music as well as reworked versions of several of the band's classic songs.

Scott left SALIVA at the end of 2011 after 15 years with the group, reportedly to pursue a solo Christian music career. He was quickly replaced by Bobby Amaru, who can be heard on SALIVA's last four releases: "In It To Win It" (2013),"Rise Up" (2014),"Love, Lies & Therapy" (2016) and "10 Lives" (2018).

In October 2019, Scott announced that he was returning to SALIVA, explaining at the time that he wanted to get together with his former bandmates and "write a badass record." Less than a year and a half later, in March 2021, SALIVA guitarist Wayne Swinny poured cold water on those plans, saying that the reunion with the singer "never really got off the ground."

This past March, it was announced that SALIVA will reunite with Scott for a one-off appearance at this year's Blue Ridge Rock Festival, set to take place September 8-11 at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia. The set is expected to feature both Josey and Bobby performing tracks from their respective eras of the band.

SALIVA's reunion with Scott at Blue Ridge was originally announced on March 18 by festival organizers via Twitter. They wrote: "It is Happening. For years it is has been highly rumored and demanded, now it finally takes place this September." Less than two weeks later, Scott shared the announcement on Twitter for the first time and included a simple two-word comment: "LETS GO!!!!!!" When one fan asked him, "Are u serious???", he responded: "Yes!"

When Swinny spoke to WRIF about SALIVA's failed reunion with Scott, he said that even though there were some initial discussions about Josey's return to the group, there was no follow-up to ensure that the plan was executed.

"If you wanna do something, do it," Wayne said. "But you can't just talk about it and have it magically happen. There's work, there's planning, there's stuff that goes into it, and none of that stuff was done early enough to pull it off.

"Yeah, there was some fan response, saying, 'Wow, yeah, that might be cool.' But it didn't get enough steam to take off," he explained. "All the preliminary stuff kind of got set up, and it just didn't jell.

"It just didn't make sense to stop what we [the current lineup of SALIVA] were doing and do that, because you've got momentum, we've got a groove going, the band's tight live. I didn't feel like we should give that up or give that a rest."

Last December, Josey took to his Twitter to write: "I want 2 apologize 2 my fans because I thought I was gonna reunite w/certain people & make u new music, & that fell through, but, I believe everything happens for a reason. There are no coincidences. A blessing in disguise. Now it's just u, & me, how intimate is that? #SV2022".

SALIVA released six albums with Scott and tasted platinum success and a Grammy nomination for its first big hit, "Your Disease".

In May 2021, SALIVA celebrated the 20th anniversary of its breakthrough major label debut, "Every Six Seconds", with a special project called "Every Twenty Years", an EP of classic songs re-recorded with Amaru.