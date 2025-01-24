Watch: NUNO BETTENCOURT Joins PAT TRAVERS BAND On Stage In San Juan Capistrano

EXTREME guitarist Nuno Bettencourt joined PAT TRAVERS BAND on stage last night (Thursday, January 23) at the Coach House Concert in San Juan Capistrano, California to perform several tracks, including EXTREME's "Get The Funk Out" and Pat's "Snortin' Whiskey". Video of his appearance can be seen below.

When Bettencourt first announced his performance with the PAT TRAVERS BAND on Wednesday (January 22),he said in a video message (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The reason this is such a big deal for me — this is a big, big, big dream come true. This is up there. I know I've been able, in my lifetime, to do some amazing things and perform with some amazing people, but when people talk about the Mount Rushmore of guitar… And in the past, I've alwaysin conversations and interviews and with peers, we always have this kind of, like, 'What's your Mount Rushmore?' And I've always said Jimmy Page, Edward Van Halen, Brian May. And I've always thrown in Jimi Hendrix as the fourth one. Which is because of what he's done, obviously. I don't know if any of those other guys that I mentioned would even exist without Hendrix, but that's more of a Mount Rushmore. If people say, 'Okay, now what's your personal Mount Rushmore, to you. What is your icons and the guys who really made you who you are as a guitar player and influenced you that much into your DNA of playing that is so recognizable?' And it would still be Edward, it would still be Brian May, it'd still be Jimmy Page, but that fourth guy would have to be Pat Travers — without a doubt. I don't mention him enough, we don't talk about him enough.

"In the funk guitar world, uh, there is no way what I did with 'Get The Funk Out' and what I did with EXTREME would even be that sound if it wasn't for Pat Travers's influence on me. As a matter of fact, when Brian May and met me for the first time and he talked about 'Get The Funk Out' and he said, 'What kind of person writes a riff that's like all these like sort of different movements within riffs instead of just one straight rock riff?' And I told him, 'Why? Pat Travers.' And he said, 'Excuse me?' And I said, 'Yeah, Pat Travers, motherfucker.'

"When you go listening to 'Snortin' Whiskey', that song alone, to me, is a masterpiece in rock and roll," he continued. "The riffs, the playing, the soloing, the drumming, the bass, the pocket, the feel is everything that really shaped me.

"I was always attracted to the funk side of rock, and Pat was a massive, massive influence in songs like 'Gettin' Betta'. If you go and check out Pat Travers's 'Live! Go For What You Know', that was my Bible, that was my funk guitar rock Bible.

"I've never gotten to perform with Pat," Nuno added. "He's always been a hero of mine. He actually did a little bit on 'Get The Funk Out', the original, but he didn't really get to play. It didn't really come out the way we wanted it to. I was young, stupid, whatever. And I'm getting a chance to perform with a hero, an idol of mine who is in the fabric of my being as a guitarist, as a writer, as a singer. And I am so pumped. I'm playing about four or five songs with him. And I get to sit there and not only watch my idol; I get to go up and jump up with him.

"I'm so grateful that Pat is allowing me to share the stage with him. He is an absolute icon to me and one of the most influential guys. Yes, Edward. Yes, Jimmy Page. Yes, Brian. But just as equal, I'm telling you, for me, just as equal on how he affected me and how he changed my game and is in my DNA, Pat Travers, all the fucking way. Most underrated. And if you can catch him— he's still fucking touring like a fucking tour dog that he is and he's still playing clubs, playing wherever they'll let him fucking play because this music needs to be heard."

From his early days in Toronto to playing alongside rock legends like Ronnie Hawkins and touring with the likes of RUSH, Travers has built a career that spans over 40 years and includes some of rock's most electrifying guitar solos. Known for his fiery performances and timeless hits like "Boom Boom (Out Go The Lights)", "Snortin' Whiskey" and "I La La La Love You", Travers remains a top-tier guitarist whose influence can be heard in bands from METALLICA to WHITESNAKE. His current lineup — featuring the talented David Pastorius (bass) and Alex Petrosky (drums) — continues to deliver unforgettable live shows that keep his legacy alive and thriving.

Bettencourt rose to rock superstardom as lead guitarist of the legendary rock band EXTREME. He has parlayed that success into an acclaimed career as a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist, songwriter, and producer, working alongside industry titans such as Sir Paul McCartney, Steven Tyler, Kanye West, Robert Palmer, Rihanna, Janet Jackson and Perry Farrell, among others. Nuno is also the CEO and co-founder of Atlantis Entertainment, a full-service media and production company which creates and produces content through ventures integrating film and television, music, branded entertainment, commercials and digital content.

EXTREME's latest studio album, "Six", was released in June 2023 via earMUSIC.

