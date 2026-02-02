Watch: OZZY OSBOURNE Gets Tribute From POST MALONE, SLASH, DUFF MCKAGAN And CHAD SMITH During 2026 GRAMMY AWARDS

Post Malone, along with GUNS N' ROSES members Slash and Duff McKagan, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith, and producer Andrew Watt performed a special tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at this weekend's Grammy Awards. They played a cover of the BLACK SABBATH classic "War Pigs" at last night's (Sunday, February 1) ceremony at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles to honor the life and legacy of the beloved SABBATH frontman who died last July at the age of 76. During the performance, Kelly, Sharon and Jack Osbourne appeared visibly emotional and moved by the tribute to the late rocker.

Post Malone first connected with Ozzy when they worked together on the "Take What You Want" single in 2019, a track that later appeared on Osbourne's 2020 album, "Ordinary Man", produced by Watt. McKagan, Smith and Slash all contributed performances to the LP, which featured another Ozzy-Post Malone collaboration, "It's A Raid". Watt also worked with the Prince Of Darkness on his last solo album, 2022's "Patient Number 9".

The "War Pigs" performance was part of the annual "In Memoriam" segment at the 2026 Grammy Awards where the Recording Academy paid tribute to those who are no longer with us. Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson also paid tribute to Brett James, Alan Bergman, Sheila Jordan, Roy Ayers, Jimmy Cliff, Malcolm Jamal-Warner, Chuck Mangione and more with "Trailblazer".

The 2026 Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, was broadcast live on the CBS television network and is available to stream on demand on Paramount+.

The Grammy Awards are the only peer-recognized accolade in music and are voted on by the Recording Academy's voting membership body of music makers who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers.

Ozzy's death certificate revealed that he died on July 22, 2025 of a heart attack. The certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

A private funeral service for Ozzy was held on July 31, 2025 on the 250-acre grounds of the house the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer and his wife bought in 1993 in Buckinghamshire, England. Only 110 of the singer's friends and family members attended the service, including his SABBATH bandmates, Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),Rob Zombie, Zakk Wylde, Marilyn Manson and Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT).

The day before the private funeral, thousands of fans gathered in the streets of Birmingham to pay tribute to Ozzy. Sharon, along with their children Aimée, Kelly and Jack, joined mourners for the emotional tribute.

Seven months ago, Ozzy reunited with the rest of the original BLACK SABBATH lineup — guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — for what was his final performance at the "Back To The Beginning" charity concert in their original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

At "Back To The Beginning", Ozzy played a five-song set with his solo band — consisting of guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Mike Inez, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos — before being joined by Iommi, Butler and Ward for four classic SABBATH songs: "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "N.I.B." and "Paranoid".

Ozzy's solo set consisted of four songs from Osbourne's 1980 solo debut album "Blizzard Of Ozz" — "I Don't Know", "Mr. Crowley", "Suicide Solution" and "Crazy Train" — along with his 1991 "No More Tears" ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home".

The 76-year-old heavy metal singer sang while seated on a black throne and appeared overcome with emotion at times. "You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he told the crowd.