Watch: ANTHRAX Plays 70000 TONS OF METAL Cruise Without Bassist FRANK BELLO; JOEY VERA Fills In For Second Show

ANTHRAX played the second of two shows on this year's 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise without bassist Frank Bello, who left the ship early in order to attend the 2026 Grammy Awards. Filling in for Bello for the January 31 concert on the 70000 Tons Of Metal pool deck stage was ARMORED SAINT's Joey Vera, who had previously toured with ANTHRAX in 2004 and early 2005 when Bello had taken a break from the band.

Frank was nominated for 2026 "Best Rock Performance" Grammy with Yungblud for a live cover of BLACK SABBATH's "Changes". The performance was recorded last July at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom as part of Ozzy Osbourne's final concert, "Back To The Beginning". The original version of "Changes" appeared on SABBATH's fourth album, "Vol. 4", released in 1972.

Yungblud's rendition was a heartfelt tribute to Osbourne, backed by an all-star lineup that included Bello, EXTREME guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, SLEEP TOKEN's II on drums, and Adam Wakeman, who has played keys for both Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH.

Frank played his first show with ANTHRAX in nearly a year and a half on October 12, 2024 at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

Bello and ANTHRAX were supposed to perform at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky on September 27, 2024, but their show ended up being canceled due to severe weather.

Prior to Aftershock, Bello last played with ANTHRAX in May 2023 at the Milwaukee Metal Fest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In April 2024 and early May 2024, Bello sat out ANTHRAX's South American tour as well as two U.S. festival dates due to "personal reasons." Filling in on those shows was ANTHRAX founding member and original bassist Dan Lilker, marking his first appearance with the band in 40 years. Lilker, who co-wrote and played on ANTHRAX's debut album "Fistful Of Metal", was also a member of STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH with ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante and guitarist Scott Ian.

Bello played bass for Norwegian black metal veterans SATYRICON for the band's summer 2024 European festival appearances, including Hellfest in France and Tons Of Rock in Norway.

Frank released a memoir, "Fathers, Brothers, And Sons: Surviving Anguish, Abandonment, And Anthrax", in October 2021 via Rare Bird. The foreword to the book was written by KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons.