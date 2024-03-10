Watch: PANTERA Classics Sung By WHITESNAKE/TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA's DINO JELUSICK

Croatian singer Dino Jelusick (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) joined VULGAR DISPLAY OF COVER, the PANTERA tribute band led by guitarist Attila Vörös (NEVERMORE, SATYRICON, SANCTUARY, TÝR),at the Hungarian Ride For Dime event on January 5, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary to perform a set of PANTERA classics. Professionally filmed video of the entire concert can be seen below.

Featured songs:

00:00 - Intro (Suicide Note I - original track)

04:43 - 5 Minutes Alone

10:09 - Yesterday Don't Mean Shit

14:32 - Strength Beyond Strength

18:48 - Sandblasted Skin

Dino Jelusick set:

23:29 - Cowboys From Hell

27:43 - Psycho Holiday

33:15 - Medicine Man

38:45 - Primal Concrete Sledge

42:48 - Shattered

46:39 - I'm Broken

52:04 - Domination

Dino Jelusick - Vocals

Attila Vörös - Guitar

László Csóka - Bass

Béla Budai - Drums

Stephen Horvat - Vocals

On February 12, 2005, Balu Koncz, singer of the Hungarian band EVERWOOD, staged the first-ever "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott memorial show in Hungary right after the PANTERA guitarist's tragic loss. The following year, Vörös met with drummer László Makai in the local music school, Kőbányai Zenei Stúdió in Budapest. One day they were hanging out at the school buffet talking about their mutual favorite band PANTERA, resulting in them jamming "New Level" for the first time ever. Right at that moment it became clear they wanted more, so they recruited Zoltán Prepelicza on bass who was also a student there. After a few rehearsals they invited a singer Péter Mári, whom Attila met with not too long before and saw on a talent scout show with Péter's first band and was absolutely blown away by his singing and stage presence. After only six rehearsals, the band, which Attila had named REMEMBERING THE STEEL had its first show in Debrecen, Hungary. Soon after, Péter left the band and moved to Great Britain to follow his dreams with his own band.

In 2018, during this hiatus, the band was asked to play a one-off show with guest vocalists. It was then when they met with a young and promising singer and songwriter András "Apey" Áron. When Apey came down to their first rehearsal and sang "This Love", it was instantly clear that they needed and wanted to continue playing with each other. But then in 2009, Attila left the country to follow his own path, which later led to him joining the legendary Seattle-based band NEVERMORE.

Since Attila didn't move to the States and was able to fly in for shows and rehearsals, he managed to form his own band in Hungary, called LEANDER RISING. It was during that same time when Attila met drummer Béla Budai in a rehearsal place and studio called Tonitrus Studio, the same place in which Attila recorded his NEVERMORE playthrough videos which later served as the "audition tapes" for his gig with the Warrel Dane-fronted act. The studio was run by engineer László Szabó who introduced Attila to Béla when looking for a drummer to form another PANTERA tribute band, which turned out to be VULGAR DISPLAY OF COVER. Péter, who had moved back to Hungary in the meantime, had rejoined the band, which also recruited bassist Zalán Guoth, whom Attila had previously played with in the METALLICA tribute band SCARY GUYZ. In 2019 Péter and Zalán left VULGAR DISPLAY OF COVER and were replaced by József "Jozzy" Takács on bass and Steven "Pityesz" Horváth on vocals.

In 2020 Attila was invited to and attended "Dimebash" in Anaheim, California. It was after that show when Attila decided that he wanted to make videos and lessons of Dimebag's playing and PANTERA songs on YouTube. His channel started to gradually grow and it was through those videos that Attila got in contact with Jelusick. Attila invited Dino as a guest to sing with VULGAR DISPLAY OF COVER at their annual Dimebag memorial show, which Attila has been organizing since 2009.