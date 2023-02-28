Watch: PAPA ROACH Joined By JACOBY SHADDIX's 18-Year-Old Son JAGGER For 'Dead Cell' Performance In Colorado Springs

Jagger Shaddix, the 18-year-old son of PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix, joined his father and his bandmates on stage during their February 22 concert at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado to perform the song "Dead Cell". You can watch video of his appearance below.

The Colorado Springs show was part of PAPA ROACH's "Rockzilla" tour with co-headliners FALLING IN REVERSE, special guests HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and openers ESCAPE THE FATE.

PAPA ROACH recently announced the digital deluxe edition of the band's eleventh studio album "Ego Trip", and the long-awaited release date of "Ego Trip" standard edition on vinyl. The 20-track digital deluxe release features remixed versions of songs from the original record, as well as new music.

An album that sprouted almost by mistake in the throes of a global lockdown, "Ego Trip"'s seeds were planted when the quartet entered a COVID-secure mansion in Temecula, California in the summer of 2020. What started as an escape and an exercise in keeping the creative juices flowing, in a world that had completely ground to a halt, quickly grew into something bigger.

PAPA ROACH are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling leaders in alternative hard rock music, who in 2020 celebrated the 20th anniversary of their iconic album "Infest".

PAPA ROACH bassist Tobin Esperance recently told Albuquerque Journal about his band's longevity: "I'm always amazed at how we have went through all the different phases and eras. We remained true to ourselves. The music industry has changed so much. We used to perform in record stores and then spend time putting up fliers to promote the band. It's been a journey.

"I never dreamed of it being this big or lasting this long," he added. "I was a dreamer and knew I was going to be a musician in a band. We're still enjoying ourselves and challenging ourselves with each step."

"We know each other's strengths and weaknesses," he said. "We have a chemistry together that is greater than the sum of all its parts. We're also an independent band now and we can release music the way that we want to. We're in a great position to keep writing the chapters in our life."