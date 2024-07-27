  • facebook
Watch: PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX Joins SHINEDOWN For 'Simple Man' Performance In Sacramento

July 27, 2024

PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix joined SHINEDOWN on stage Friday night (July 26) at The Venue at Thunder Valley in Lincoln, California to perform a cover of LYNYRD SKYNYRD's "Simple Man". Fan-filmed video of his appearance, as well as SHINEDOWN's official footage of the collaboration, can be seen below.

SHINEDOWN recorded a cover of "Simple Man" in 2004 as an acoustic "thank you" to LYNYRD SKYNYRD singer Ronnie Van Zant's widow Judy Van Zant and later included it — in both acoustic and hard rock versions — on the re-release of the band's debut album, "Leave A Whisper".

SHINEDOWN singer Brent Smith spoke about how the band's cover of "Simple Man" came about in an interview with Metal Hammer magazine. He said: "Our original guitar player, Jasin Todd, was married to Melody Van Zant [Ronnie Van Zant's daughter]. When I was writing 'Leave A Whisper', Judy [Van Zant, Ronnie's widow] put me up in her guesthouse, and our first show in front of an audience there to see us was at a club Judy and Melody owned. After we started touring, we played 'Simple Man' on a radio show in Boston. They released it as an MP3 and it got downloaded 500,000 times. After that, we recorded the song in the studio in three takes."

PAPA ROACH will celebrate its only U.K. appearance in 2025 with the band's first-ever headline show at London's OVO Arena Wembley, on February 7, 2025. It will see PAPA ROACH and their biggest-ever production journey deep through their vast catalog of music, including a celebration of the 25th anniversary of their iconic breakthrough album "Infest".

"Infest" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone. The album featured the iconic hits "Last Resort" and "Broken Home" plus fan favorites "Blood Brothers" and "Between Angels & Insects".

