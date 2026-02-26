Watch: PAUL STANLEY And GENE SIMMONS Dive Into Stories Behind New KISS Patches

The new KISS Army patches aren't just designs — they're pieces of KISStory. Watch below as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS dive into the memories, stories, and meaning behind them while putting their KISS knowledge to the test.

KissOnline.com expands with exciting new features, taking you on an interactive adventure that takes your KISS fandom to the next level. Take the Daily KISS Trivia Quiz, explore your personal KISS Listening Stats, and get your unique KISSified profile picture. Track your KISS listening habits, test your KISS knowledge, and see how you stack up against other fans.

One of the new features includes an interactive Patch Game, where completing themed achievements unlocks exclusive patches for your digital KISS Army jacket. Inspired by iconic KISS albums and rare KISS Army memorabilia, each patch connects to a deeper part of the band's legacy.

Level up your fandom with the official KISS Army jacket. KISS Army VIP members can now turn digital achievements into real-world collectibles. As a VIP member, you can now purchase not only the official KISS Army jacket, but also the patches you've earned to wear in real life. Your KISS Army status just became wearable! Also launching today are four band member patches showcasing the original band members: The Starchild, The Demon, The Catman and The Spaceman.

As previously reported, Stanley and Simmons have been announced as 2026 inductees into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. They will become the latest inductees of the Songwriters Hall Of Fame at the organization's 2026 induction and awards gala.

The star-studded event is slated for Thursday, June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, and will not be open to the general public.

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame singled out the KISS songs "Rock And Roll All Nite", "I Love It Loud", "Calling Dr. Love", "Shout It Out Loud" and "Christine Sixteen" as key works in Stanley and Simmons's catalog.

Stanley and Simmons were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with the rest of KISS's original lineup in 2014.

In December 2025 KISS received the Kennedy Center Honors.

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley died last October after a fall at his New Jersey home. He was 74 years old.

KISS played its two final shows ever in December 2023 at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The last show, held on December 2, 2023, streamed live on pay-per-view.

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

In early 2024, KISS sold its entire music catalog, likeness and brand name to Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment. A biopic, an avatar show, and a KISS-themed experience are in the works, with Simmons and Stanley playing key roles in the development of all these projects, working closely with Pophouse.