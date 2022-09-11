Watch: PHILIP ANSELMO Pays Tribute To DIMEBAG And VINNIE PAUL During DOWN's Concert At BLUE RIDGE ROCK FESTIVAL

Philip Anselmo paid tribute to his late PANTERA bandmates "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott and Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott during DOWN's concert Friday night (September 9) at this year's Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.

Prior to launching into the DOWN track "Lifer", Anselmo told the crowd: "This next song goes out to Dimebag and Vince. I want you all to throw down. If you know these motherfucking lyrics, sing this shit with me. This is one called 'Lifer'."

In July, it was announced that PANTERA's surviving members Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) will unite with guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX) for a world tour under the PANTERA banner.

Anselmo and Brown, along with Wylde and Benante, will headline a number of major festivals across North America and Europe and stage some of their own headline concerts.

According to Billboard, the lineup has been given a green light by the estates of the band's founders, Vinnie Paul and Dimebag, as well as Brown, who last year said Wylde wouldn't tour with PANTERA if a reunion were to happen. It's unclear what changed his mind.

Last month, it was announced that the influential heavy metal group will play its first shows in over 20 years in December 2022, starting with a co-headlining slot at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest, followed by appearances at three Knotfest festivals in South America.

PANTERA will perform at Hell & Heaven Metal Fest on Friday, December 2 at Foro Pegaso in Toluca. Knotfest Colombia is scheduled for Friday, December 9 at Campin Circuit of Bogotá. Knotfest Chile is slated to take place on Sunday, December 11 at Estadio Monumental in Santiago. Knotfest Brasil will follow on Sunday, December 18 at Sambódromo do Anhembi in São Paulo.

Vinnie passed away on June 22, 2018 at his home in Las Vegas at the age of 54. He died of dilated cardiomyopathy, an enlarged heart, as well as severe coronary artery disease. His death was the result of chronic weakening of the heart muscle — basically meaning his heart couldn't pump blood as well as a healthy heart.

Vinnie and his brother co-founded PANTERA. When PANTERA broke up in 2003, they formed DAMAGEPLAN. On December 8, 2004, while performing with DAMAGEPLAN at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio, Dimebag was shot and killed onstage by a troubled schizophrenic who believed that the members of PANTERA were stealing his thoughts.

This past February, at least two months after he first approached Benante about taking part in a new PANTERA tour, Anselmo spoke to The Pit about what he thought Dimebag and Vinnie Paul would say about PANTERA's legacy. He said: "Dimebag and Vince always wanted this band to be a legacy band, to be massive, to be our own conduit to success, simply put. I think Dime and Vince — I know Dime and Vince — would want the legacy and the name of PANTERA to go on and on and on and in everybody's damn face. I know that for sure. Abso-fucking-utely, dude. That would be their biggest dream."