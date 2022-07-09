Watch: PORNO FOR PYROS Joined By Former GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist GILBY CLARKE On Stage In Los Angeles

PORNO FOR PYROS was joined by former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Gilby Clarke on stage Thursday night (July 7) at the Belasco in Los Angeles, California to perform the JANE'S ADDICTION song "1%" as well as the PORNO FOR PYROS track "Bad Shit". The concert marked original PORNO FOR PYROS lineup's first full performance together in more than a quarter century.

When PORNO FOR PYROS performed at at Florida's Welcome To Rockville festival in May, regular PORNO FOR PYROS drummer Stephen Perkins was unable to make the band's first full set since 1998 because he was reportedly suffering from an infection. Filling in for him was his drum tech Mike Gryciuk. Backing singer Perry Farrell at Welcome To Rockville were PORNO FOR PYROS guitarist Peter DiStefano as well as on-again/off-again bassist Mike Watt. Farrell collaborator Nick Maybury also played guitar. Farrell's wife Etty Lau and Joie Shettler provided backing vocals.

The Los Angeles show featured the original lineup of Farrell, DiStefano, Perkins and bassist Martyn LeNoble.

PORNO FOR PYROS will next play a club gig on July 30 at the Metro in Chicago as part of Lollapalooza's "Lollapalooza After Dark" series.

In 2020, PORNO FOR PYROS reunited for a performance as part of Lollapalooza's Lolla2020 livestream. Farrell, Perkins, DiStefeno and Watt were filmed outside performing acoustic backyard versions of the 1993 hit "Pets" as well as "Kimberly Austin", a track from PORNO FOR PYROS' second LP, "Good God's Urge".

Rumors of a PORNO FOR PYROS reunion had been brewing for years. It was previously planned for Farrell's Las Vegas show "Kind Heaven" in 2019 before being scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formed in 1992, PORNO FOR PYROS released its first self-titled debut album in 1993, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Original bassist Martyn LeNoble left the group in 1996, and Watt replaced him from 1996 through 1997. "Good God's Urge" followed in 1996 before PORNO FOR PYROS broke up in 1998.

Prior to the Lolla2020 livestream, PORNO FOR PYROS' last performance was at Farrell's 50th-birthday party in 2009.