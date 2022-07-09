CARLOS SANTANA Postpones Six More Shows In Order To 'Recuperate Fully'

Iconic guitarist Carlos Santana has postponed six more shows on his "Miraculous Supernatural" 2022 tour in order to "recuperate fully" after collapsing onstage earlier in the week.

Michael Vrionis, Santana's manager, issued a statement on Friday (July 8) saying that the shows were being postponed "out of an abundance of caution for the artist's health."

The statement added: "I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight's show at Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana. And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas. Doctor's have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.

"Earlier this week, Carlos Santana was taken from the stage due to serious heat exhaustion and dehydration. All shows as planned beginning July 23rd of this month in Paso Robles, CA through the end of 2022 are still confirmed and will be performed as scheduled. The tour schedule can be found at: https://tour.santana.com/

"Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest. Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.

"Live Nation will be announcing the rescheduled show dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates."

Fans who expected to see Santana Friday night at Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, Indiana left were greeted with a sign at the amphitheater letting them know that the 74-year-old was not feeling well.

On Tuesday night (July 5) at Pine Knob Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan, Santana was "over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration," according to a statement by his management team posted on his official Facebook page.

Santana also postponed a Wednesday night show at Star Lake Pavilion in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. That show was rescheduled for August 4.

Carlos's wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, said Wednesday morning in a Facebook post: "Hi Everyone! Carlos & I thank you so much for your prayers, love, care & concern for him! Please know that he's resting and doing very well! He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration… it was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights so that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue. He'll be as good as new soon! Thank you again and we love you! Cindy & Carlos."

Last December, Carlos canceled his Las Vegas residency dates following a health scare.

Carlos is continuing to promote his latest album, "Blessings And Miracles", which was released last October via BMG. The record's first single, "Move", saw the music legend and guitar icon reteamed with MATCHBOX 20 singer Rob Thomas.