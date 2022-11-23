Watch Pro-Shot Video Of EXODUS's Entire Performance At Colombia's ALTAVOZ Festival

Professionally filmed video of EXODUS's entire November 13 performance at the Altavoz festival at Cancha Cincuentenario in Medellín, Colombia can be seen below.

Featured songs:

01. The Beatings Will Continue 01:32

02. A Lesson In Violence 04:42

03. Blood In, Blood Out 07:50

04. The Years Of Death And Dying 13:05

05. Deathamphetamine 19:06

06. Blacklist 27:14

07. Piranha 34:43

08. Prescribing Horror 39:09

09. Bonded By Blood 44:37

10. The Toxic Waltz 49:37

11. Strike Of The Beast 55:10

EXODUS guitarist Lee Altus sat out the band's European tour this past summer due to "family concerns." Filling in for him was Brandon Ellis of THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER.

EXODUS is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Persona Non Grata", which came out in November 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records.

"Persona Non Grata" was recorded at a studio in Lake Almanor, California and was engineered by Steve Lagudi and EXODUS. It was produced by EXODUS and was mixed by Andy Sneap. For the third time in the band's history, they returned to Swedish artist Pär Olofsson to create the album artwork.

"Persona Non Grata" is the follow-up to 2014's "Blood In Blood Out", which was the San Francisco Bay Area thrashers' first release since the departure of the group's lead singer of nine years, Rob Dukes, and the return of Steve "Zetro" Souza, who previously fronted EXODUS from 1986 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2004.

In July 2021, EXODUS drummer Tom Hunting underwent a successful total gastrectomy in his battle with squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) of the stomach. He rejoined his bandmates on stage in October 2021 at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

EXODUS tapped John Tempesta to play drums for the band at Psycho Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada in August 2021 and at Full Terror Assault in Cave In Rock, Illinois in September 2021 while Hunting was recovering from surgery. Tempesta was a member of EXODUS from 1989 until 1993 and played on the band's albums "Impact Is Imminent" (1990) and "Force Of Habit" (1992).