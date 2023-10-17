Watch Pro-Shot Video Of METALLICA Performing 'Fuel' At POWER TRIP Festival

Professionally filmed video of METALLICA performing the song "Fuel" on October 8 at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California can be seen below.

METALLICA closed out Sunday night at the three-day event with a 16-song set that spanned the band's entire career.

METALLICA kicked off the show with "Whiplash" from the 1983 album "Kill 'Em All" and followed it up with two tracks from its sophomore album, "Ride The Lightning", "Creeping Death" and "For Whom The Bell Tolls".

Elsewhere, METALLICA surprisingly performed one of its biggest hits, "Enter Sandman", as the fourth song of the set, before launching into two tracks from the band's latest album, "72 Seasons", "Lux Æterna" and "Too Far Gone?" Other tracks aired included "Fuel" from 1997's "Reload" and "Orion" from the 1986 album "Master Of Puppets".

Guitarist Kirk Hammett flubbed the intro to "Nothing Else Matters", telling the audience, "Sorry, guys. I did it again. I screwed it up again. I'm gonna play it again for you." After taking a couple of steps back, he returned to the mic and told the crowd, "You know, it's really hot in this fucking desert," before adding a forced laugh. (Hammett previously botched the intro to "Nothing Else Matters" at METALLICA's sold-out show at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium in early August, and before that at the Boston Calling festival in May 2022.)Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo also performed a jam that Trujillo said the pair wrote specifically for Power Trip called "Funk In The Desert".

METALLICA's setlist was as follows:

01. Whiplash

02. Creeping Death

03. For Whom The Bell Tolls

04. Enter Sandman

05. Lux Æterna

06. Too Far Gone?

07. Fade To Black

08. Fuel

09. Orion

10. Nothing Else Matters

11. Sad But True

12. The Day That Never Comes

13. Hardwired

14. Seek & Destroy

15. One

16. Master Of Puppets

The inaugural three-day Power Trip rock and heavy metal event began October 6 with sets from IRON MAIDEN and GUNS N' ROSES. Next up over the weekend were JUDAS PRIEST and AC/DC on Saturday, October 7 and TOOL and METALLICA on October 8.

No single-day tickets were sold to the event, which drew tens of thousands of attendees. Three-day general admission was $599 and three-day reserved seats were $999-$3,250.

METALLICA previously performed at the Empire Polo Grounds in 2011 as part of the West Coast installment of the "Big Four" event, also featuring ANTHRAX, MEGADETH and SLAYER.

The similarly named Desert Trip festival was held in 2016 and featured performances by THE ROLLING STONES, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and THE WHO. That event was reportedly the single most lucrative music festival in American history, having grossed $160 million.