Watch: OZZY OSBOURNE And His Family Appear At FAMOUS MONSTERS FESTIVAL

Famous Monsters, the iconic monster brand established in 1958, marked its 65th anniversary this past weekend with a three-day event which included appearances from such luminaries as Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, Scott Ian and Frank Bello of ANTHRAX, horror legend Tom Savini and Famous Monsters co-founder James Warren. The event was hosted at Valley Forge Casino Resort, located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, from October 13 to October 15.

According to the festival web site, Ozzy was there on Friday (October 13) and Sunday (October 15) only, while Sharon, Jack and Kelly appeared on all three days. In order to meet Ozzy, one had to purchase the "Ultimate Sin" package being offered.

Originally planned for Las Vegas, Famous Monsters Festival chose Philadelphia for this historic event because it is the home of Warren. Warren, alongside editor Forrest J. Ackerman, united "Monster Kids" worldwide through Famous Monsters magazine.

Famous Monsters Festival offered exclusive photo ops, question-and-answer sessions, panel discussions, classes and performances spanning the weekend.

Famous Monsters is the only original sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and pop culture fan magazine remaining in circulation today. Famous Monsters influenced an entire generation of monster kids who grew up to become some of Hollywood's most recognized names: Steven Spielberg, Guillermo Del Toro, Peter Jackson, Rick Baker. Today, the magazine enjoys worldwide distribution, and the company has grown to include comic books, designer apparel, an online store, a prominent place at San Diego Comic-Con, a division for special events, an exclusive chocolate line, licensed guitars, and countless other goodies.

Posted by Kristie Thompson on Sunday, October 15, 2023

It was great to get to talk to Ozzy for a few minutes at the Famous Monsters con this past weekend. I may not look like... Posted by Scott Ian on Tuesday, October 17, 2023

What a trooper! Ozzy finished at 1:25 am staying two and a half hours after closing to get through every fan! #ozzy #ozzyosbourne #theosbournes #famousmonsters #famousmonstersoffilmland #conventionallstars Posted by Sean Clark on Friday, October 13, 2023

Famous Monsters convention - Had a chance to meet the Osbourne's and after a long day of waiting, finally got to meet the family. Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly. Posted by Clark Roberts on Monday, October 16, 2023

What a day we had !! Getting to meet Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon, Jack and Kelly !!!

First we got the picture with the whole... Posted by Kristie Thompson on Sunday, October 15, 2023

Committed THE ULTIMATE SIN this weekend with @jaiispecs ❤️, she gave me a day I’ll never forget, I only cried a little... Posted by R.smithtattoo on Monday, October 16, 2023

OZZY! SHARON! JACK! KELLY!

IT’S THE OSBOURNE FAMILY PORTRAIT 🐺🌕🤘 🦇 #famousmonstersoffilmland

#horrorconvention

#theprinceofdarkness

#ozzyosbourne

#sharonosbourne

#jackosbourne

#kellyosbourne |> Posted by Dylan Ziegler on Saturday, October 14, 2023

Rock n Roll legend Ozzy Osbourne & family tonight @ King of Prussia PA - Famous Monsters Fest Posted by Tammy Fischer on Friday, October 13, 2023

Back home from Famous Monsters of Filmland and couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved. First off a huge thank you to @... Posted by Sean Clark on Monday, October 16, 2023

My son Chris sure had some excitement this weekend at King of Prussia Casino, PA, with Ozzy and family!!🎸🎸 Posted by Janet Doig on Saturday, October 14, 2023