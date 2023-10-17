  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: OZZY OSBOURNE And His Family Appear At FAMOUS MONSTERS FESTIVAL

October 17, 2023

Famous Monsters, the iconic monster brand established in 1958, marked its 65th anniversary this past weekend with a three-day event which included appearances from such luminaries as Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, Scott Ian and Frank Bello of ANTHRAX, horror legend Tom Savini and Famous Monsters co-founder James Warren. The event was hosted at Valley Forge Casino Resort, located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, from October 13 to October 15.

According to the festival web site, Ozzy was there on Friday (October 13) and Sunday (October 15) only, while Sharon, Jack and Kelly appeared on all three days. In order to meet Ozzy, one had to purchase the "Ultimate Sin" package being offered.

Originally planned for Las Vegas, Famous Monsters Festival chose Philadelphia for this historic event because it is the home of Warren. Warren, alongside editor Forrest J. Ackerman, united "Monster Kids" worldwide through Famous Monsters magazine.

Famous Monsters Festival offered exclusive photo ops, question-and-answer sessions, panel discussions, classes and performances spanning the weekend.

Famous Monsters is the only original sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and pop culture fan magazine remaining in circulation today. Famous Monsters influenced an entire generation of monster kids who grew up to become some of Hollywood's most recognized names: Steven Spielberg, Guillermo Del Toro, Peter Jackson, Rick Baker. Today, the magazine enjoys worldwide distribution, and the company has grown to include comic books, designer apparel, an online store, a prominent place at San Diego Comic-Con, a division for special events, an exclusive chocolate line, licensed guitars, and countless other goodies.

Posted by Kristie Thompson on Sunday, October 15, 2023

It was great to get to talk to Ozzy for a few minutes at the Famous Monsters con this past weekend. I may not look like...

Posted by Scott Ian on Tuesday, October 17, 2023

What a trooper! Ozzy finished at 1:25 am staying two and a half hours after closing to get through every fan! #ozzy #ozzyosbourne #theosbournes #famousmonsters #famousmonstersoffilmland #conventionallstars

Posted by Sean Clark on Friday, October 13, 2023

Famous Monsters convention - Had a chance to meet the Osbourne's and after a long day of waiting, finally got to meet the family. Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly.

Posted by Clark Roberts on Monday, October 16, 2023

What a day we had !! Getting to meet Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon, Jack and Kelly !!!
First we got the picture with the whole...

Posted by Kristie Thompson on Sunday, October 15, 2023

Committed THE ULTIMATE SIN this weekend with @jaiispecs ❤️, she gave me a day I’ll never forget, I only cried a little...

Posted by R.smithtattoo on Monday, October 16, 2023

OZZY! SHARON! JACK! KELLY!
IT’S THE OSBOURNE FAMILY PORTRAIT 🐺🌕🤘

🦇

#famousmonstersoffilmland
#horrorconvention
#theprinceofdarkness
#ozzyosbourne
#sharonosbourne
#jackosbourne
#kellyosbourne

|>

Posted by Dylan Ziegler on Saturday, October 14, 2023

Rock n Roll legend Ozzy Osbourne & family tonight @ King of Prussia PA - Famous Monsters Fest

Posted by Tammy Fischer on Friday, October 13, 2023

Back home from Famous Monsters of Filmland and couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved. First off a huge thank you to @...

Posted by Sean Clark on Monday, October 16, 2023

My son Chris sure had some excitement this weekend at King of Prussia Casino, PA, with Ozzy and family!!🎸🎸

Posted by Janet Doig on Saturday, October 14, 2023

Pennsylvania! THIS WEEKEND: The Osbournes at Famous Monsters at Valley Forge Casino Resort

#ozzy #theosbournes #valleyforge #kingofprussia #famousmonsters

Posted by Ozzfest on Thursday, October 12, 2023

Find more on Ozzy osbourne
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).