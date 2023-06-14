Watch Pro-Shot Video Of METALLICA Performing 'Leper Messiah' At U.K.'s DOWNLOAD Festival

Professionally filmed video of METALLICA performing the song "Leper Messiah" on June 8 at the Download festival at Donington Park in Castle Donington, England can be seen below.

As previously reported, METALLICA will release "The Amsterdam Sessions (Amazon Music Presents)" on Wednesday, June 14. The four-track release will be available exclusively on Amazon Music. In addition, the band will launch live videos of all four songs — "If Darkness Had A Son", "Master Of Puppets", "Lux Æterna" and "Nothing Else Matters" — exclusively on Amazon.

"If Darkness Had A Son" and "Lux Æterna" are taken from METALLICA's latest album, "72 Seasons", which sold 146,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marks the band's 12th Top 10-charting album, of which eight have reached the top two.

"72 Seasons" had the biggest week for any rock or hard rock album since TOOL's "Fear Inoculum" arrived in September 2019 with 270,000 equivalent album units.

"72 Seasons" was released on April 14 via METALLICA's own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, it is METALLICA's first full-length collection of new material since "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct".

Tickets are on sale now for "Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event" at metallica.film. Presented in cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing, this unprecedented global theatrical event brings METALLICA's "M72" world tour live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to the big screen live in cinemas in the U.S., Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Venezuela on Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20 at 9:15 p.m. EDT / 6:15 p.m. PDT with encore showings on August 19 (Friday's concert) and August 21 (Sunday's concert) at 9:00 p.m. EDT / 6:00 p.m. PDT. Movie audiences in all other exhibiting countries, including throughout Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania, will view the concerts on August 19 (Friday's concert) and August 21 (Sunday's concert) as best suited for local time zones. For the most detailed exhibition times and dates by location, visit metallica.film.

"Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX - A Two Night Event" will see the band playing two nights with two completely different setlists, with songs from across the group's 40-plus-year career, ranging from 1983's debut "Kill 'Em All" to 2023's new release "72 Seasons". You won't see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs across both nights.

The "M72" tour features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage so that fans will have a complete 360 view of the show. With a state-of-the-art multi-camera set up, you will feel like you're right in the middle of the action, no matter where you are in the world.