Watch Pro-Shot Video Of METALLICA Performing 'Moth Into Flame' At FIRENZE ROCKS Festival

Professionally filmed video of METALLICA performing the song "Moth Into Flame" on June 19 at the Firenze Rocks festival in Florence, Italy can be seen below.

The band's setlist was as follows:

01. Whiplash

02. Creeping Death

03. Enter Sandman

04. Harvester Of Sorrow

05. Trapped Under Ice

06. No Leaf Clover

07. Sad But True

08. Dirty Window

09. Nothing Else Matters

10. For Whom The Bell Tolls

11. Moth Into Flame

12. Fade To Black

13. Seek And Destroy

Encore:

14. Damage, Inc.

15. One

16. Master Of Puppets

Last week, METALLICA was forced to cancel its headlining appearance at the Frauenfeld Rocks festival in Switzerland after a member of the band's "family" tested positive for COVID-19.

It is not clear whether one of the METALLICA members tested positive for COVID-19 or if it was someone associated with the band's road crew.

METALLICA recently completed a six-date South American tour, which kicked off on April 27 in Santiago, Chile.

METALLICA played its first concert of 2022 on February 25 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show, which was reportedly attended by 60,000 fans, featured support from GRETA VAN FLEET and ICE NINE KILLS.

The Las Vegas show took place more than two months after METALLICA's two 40th-anniversary concerts at Chase Center in San Francisco, California which featured different setlists. They were part of METALLICA's "San Francisco Takeover", a four-day citywide celebration of the band's 40th anniversary that also included a film festival, photo exhibit and curated lineup of smaller venue shows featuring other acts.

In February, METALLICA announced it will perform only two summer stadium shows in 2022: Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York on August 11, and PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 14. Both shows will feature special guests GRETA VAN FLEET and ICE NINE KILLS.

METALLICA previously played at Highmark Stadium on July 25, 1992, and Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Stadium on July 26, 1992.

METALLICA has a number of other European dates scheduled for July.