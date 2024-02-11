Watch Pro-Shot Video Of MIKE PORTNOY Performing RUSH's 'YYZ' At 'Bubba Bash 2024'

Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER, THE WINERY DOGS), Frank Bello (ANTHRAX), Jason Bittner (SHADOWS FALL, OVERKILL), Jon Dinklage ("Clockwork Angels" string ensemble), Joe Bergamini (drum instructor, author), John Wesley (PORCUPINE TREE) and Seven Antonopoulos (OPIATE FOR THE MASSES) are among the guests who performed with YYNOT, considered one of the premier RUSH tribute bands, at this year's "Bubba Bash 2024", a charity concert in celebration of RUSH's late drummer Neil Peart on the fourth anniversary of his passing. Proceeds from the show, which was held on January 6 at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania, will go to benefit Cedars Sinai Hospital in memory of Neil.

Professionally filmed video of the concert can be seen below (courtesy of YYNOT).

The progressive rock band YYNOT was the coming together of award-winning guitarist/songwriter/producer Billy Alexander and Florida-based virtuoso bassist Tim Starace. In 2015, after seeing Tim post videos of his mind-blowing and accurate RUSH bass covers, Alexander approached him about forming an online collaboration. With the addition of drummer Mike Hetzel and vocalist Adi Argelazi, YYNOT delivers a well-deserved "throat punch" in both their live shows and recorded material with their original progressive rock and "note-for-note" vintage RUSH covers while adding their own swagger to the mix. Their debut album and latest release, "Resonance", have garnered praise from the rock world including Prog magazine and Classic Rock. The records have continued to sell in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Brazil and more. YYNOT has accumulated devoted fans all over the U.S. and abroad.

Three and a half years ago, Portnoy spoke to World Prog-Nation about how Peart influenced him on a musical and personal level. He said: "I spent 20, 30 years idolizing him and being his biggest fan. And all those years, it was mainly the drum kit — the drum kit was such a fascination for me. He always built such amazing kits and put so much thought into it. I'd always get the tour programs where he'd write about the kit and what the new things were on it, and I would just look at those photos. Most other kids were looking at Playboy centerfolds; I was looking at Neil Peart drum kits. And then, obviously, his playing — it goes without saying. I learned how to really develop parts and orchestrate drum parts to build and change and develop within the song. So that was the biggest stuff for me as a fan. And then later on, once I got to know him, I was so inspired by what a gracious person he was."

Mike added: "He had this reputation that he was sort of quiet and isolated and private, and he was, and it was very important for him to guard that. But once you were somehow allowed into that inner cicle, he was always so sweet and kind and generous. He'd always send me holiday e-mails and he would always send me his new books and stuff like that. It was a relationship that I'll always cherish and I was honored to have."

During an October 2021 interview with TWISTED SISTER bassist Mark "The Animal" Mendoza's Internet show "22 Now", Portnoy once again spoke about a hypothetical scenario in which he would be chosen to tour with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson as the replacement for Peart. Asked if he would be interested in taking that gig, Portnoy said: "Of course. That would be a dream to play with those guys. But I don't wanna see the Blabbermouth headline right now, me thinking that I deserve the gig. I'm not saying that. You're asking me a question. Hypothetically, of course, it would be a dream come true. Neil was my hero, and always will be, and Geddy and Alex are as well.

"I don't think in a million years they'll play [as RUSH] without him; I really don't," he continued. "But in a hypothetical dream scenario, I mean, come on — of course. But I don't think in a zillion years it will happen. But it's a nice dream to hypothetically wonder about. But I honestly don't think it would ever happen. But who knows? You never know.

"As much as hypothetically it would be fun, it would be amazing, it would also be an impossible role to fill," Portnoy added. "It's a no-win situation. Really, it would be impossible, 'cause his fans are as obsessive as they get — and count me amongst them. So, yeah, that would be a tough one."

Mike also talked about RUSH's final tour which concluded at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

"They went out on such a high," Portnoy said. "Their last tour was a farewell tour. I don't think anybody expected Neil to pass, but they wanted to stop touring, so they really went out with such an amazing tour. That tour was just so well done, so perfectly executed, and they went out with all three of them still at the top of their game. So I give them all the credit in the world for that. It's just sad that Neil didn't get many years to enjoy the retirement before he got sick. That saddens me."

In February 2020, Bello commented on Peart's passing, telling the "Come To Where I'm From" podcast: "I didn't expect that. I didn't see this coming at all. That's one of my guys. And as a bass player, too, I'll say that. That's the guy I try to lock in bass with… Just think about these crazy things that he did outside the box and experiment and made it look easy. I mean, think about it.

"I'm so sorry I didn't see that last [RUSH] tour. I wasn't home. That last tour, I was never home when they were [near my hometown], and I regret that.

"Man, talk about a loss," he added. "It just breaks my heart. You just want more. 'Cause I don't think there are people like that around. There's never gonna be another RUSH. That came organically.

"Growing up in the Bronx, I'd come home from school, [go over] to my Uncle Joe's deli, worked till eight o'clock. Eight o'clock, eight thirty, I'd grab something to eat, go right to my room and learn a RUSH song."

RUSH announced Peart's passing on January 10, 2020, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

This is happening TONIGHT!!! A tribute to our hero, the late great Neil Peart, and the music of Rush…The show is already... Posted by Mike Portnoy on Saturday, January 6, 2024

Starting off 2024 in style with our SOLD OUT Bubba Bash! Posted by The Keswick Theatre on Saturday, January 6, 2024