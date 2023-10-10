Watch: PRONG Celebrates 'State Of Emergency' Album Release With Performance At Long Island Record Store

Watch: PRONG Celebrates 'State Of Emergency' Album Release With Performance At Long Island Record StoreOctober 10, 2023
PRONG celebrated the release of its thirteenth studio album, "State Of Emergency", last Friday (October 6) by playing a special set Record Stop in Patchogue, New York.
Earlier today (Tuesday, October 10),PRONG shared photos of the performance on Instagram and included the following message: "THANK YOU!
"Big shoutout to every that showed up at Record Stop last Friday and to every single one of you that has grabbed a copy of 'State of Emergency' or have listened via the different streaming platforms!
"'State of Emergency' reached #5 in Amazon Metal Best Sellers in the US and in Germany over the weekend!
"'State of Emergency' out now – Listen everywhere!"
"State Of Emergency" is available via Steamhammer/SPV.
PRONG frontman Tommy Victor outlined the stylistic direction of the eleven songs that make up "State Of Emergency": "It's a very PRONG record. I think it's totally genre-transcending and definitely ignores what's going on out there these days."
Commenting on his artistic approach, he said: "I like all kinds of music. This record totally reflects that because it covers lots of different angles. At the same time, 'State Of Emergency' is very guitar-oriented and a typical example of my style.'"
Produced by the skillful hands of legendary producer Steve Evetts (SEPULTURA, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN),"State Of Emergency" surprises on the post-punk track "Disconnected" and then grooves on the title track. Originally released as a standalone single in early 2023, "Breaking Point" takes no prisoners with honest lyrics and cutting attitude, while hard-hitting "The Descent" is a lightning quick, classic ripper.
"Back (NYC)" has Victor saying: "To me it's as if Jimmy Page wrote a song playing through Dimebag's amplifier, with Henry Rollins singing. Kind of a weird experiment, for sure!"
The album closes with a cover of "Working Man", originally written and recorded by the legendary RUSH.
"RUSH was the first power trio I ever saw live and I was blown away by them," Tommy said. "'Working Man' is so simple and it's so heavy. I also love the lyric. I thought it would be great tuned down a bit and slowed down, and I think we nailed it."
