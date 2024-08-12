BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Announces 20th-Anniversary Edition Of 'The Poison'August 12, 2024
In October 2005, British metal mainstays BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE laid solid foundations with their epochal debut album, "The Poison". An unparalleled and enduring career has since followed, and in doing so the group changed the landscape and supercharged the trajectory of alternative music. 2005 saw the Welsh metallers graduate from supporting FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND on their U.K. run in the summer to ending the year headlining the very same venues just months later. That meteoric rise saw the album hit number 21 in the U.K. album charts, becoming a late contender in end of year polls, placing at number seven on Kerrang!'s "Albums Of The Year" list, and since achieving gold status. An album still boasting enduring impact, Metal Hammer listed the album in the top 25 in their recent "The Greatest Metal Albums Of The Century."
"I honestly can't believe it's been 20 years since the release of 'The Poison', and what an incredible 20 years it's been," says BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE frontman Matt Tuck. "I feel so proud of what we've achieved as a band in the last two decades and it all started with that debut album. 'The Poison' is such an important part of our lives musically and personally and we know the massive impact it had on the metal world on a global level."
To celebrate the album's two decades, "The Poison" has been remastered for vinyl and is set to be released on a set of limited and exclusive products. A bespoke and super deluxe box set hosts the complete collector's edition of the album. Housed in a tailored lift-off lid box set, four-LP vinyl discs present the original deluxe album track listing, the "Hand Of Blood" EP, all bonus material, and for the first time on vinyl the band's 2006 "Live At Brixton" performance. Alongside the music, the boxset contains new artwork, with an extensive and premium coffee table style book, a four-piece print set, a fold out poster, an enamel pin badge, a bandana, and a replica AAA laminate pass. A deluxe double CD also hosts the entire extended music collection and comes with artwork booklet, housed in a premium hardbound book. The core album tracks also come on a transparent red LP and a Zoetrope version which displays the new album artwork animations when played on a turntable.
Track listings:
Box set
LP1
A
01. Intro (featuring APOCALYPTICA)
02. Her Voice Resides
03. 4 Words (To Choke Upon)
04. Tears Don't Fall
05. Suffocating Under Words Of Sorrow (What Can I Do)
06. Hit The Floor
07. All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)
B
01. Hand Of Blood
02. Room 409
03. The Poison
04. 10 Years Today
05. Cries In Vain
06. The End
LP2 - "The Poison" Bonus Material
C
01. Spit You Out
02. Curses
03. Seven Days
04. My Fist Your Mouth Her Scars
D
01. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
02. Tears Don't Fall (acoustic)
LP3 - "Hand Of Blood" EP
E
01. 4 Words (To Choke Upon)
02. Hand Of Blood
03. Cries In Vain
F
01. Curses
02. No Control
03. Just Another Star
LP4 - Live at Brixton
G
01. Intro
02. Her Voice Resides
03. 4 Word (To Choke Upon)
04. Suffocating Under Words Of Sorrow (What Can I Do)
05. All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)
06. The Poison
07. Spit You Out
H
01. Cries In Vain
02. Just Another Star
03. Tears Don't Fall
04. No Control
05. Hand Of Blood
06. The End
Standard LP
A
01. Intro (featuring APOCALYPTICA)
02. Her Voice Resides
03. 4 Words (To Choke Upon)
04. Tears Don't Fall
05. Suffocating Under Words Of Sorrow (What Can I Do)
06. Hit The Floor
07. All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)
B
01. Hand Of Blood
02. Room 409
03. The Poison
04. 10 Years Today
05. Cries In Vain
06. The End
2CD
Disc 1 - "The Poison" + Bonus Tracks
01. Intro (featuring APOCALYPTICA)
02. Her Voice Resides
03. 4 Words (To Choke Upon)
04. Tears Don't Fall
05. Suffocating Under Words Of Sorrow (What Can I Do)
06. Hit The Floor
07. All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)
08. Hand Of Blood
09. Room 409
10. The Poison
11. 10 Years Today
12. Cries In Vain
13. The End
14. Spit You Out
15. Curses (bonus material)
16. Seven Days (bonus material)
17. My Fist Your Mouth Her Scars (bonus material)
18. Welcome Home Sanitarium (bonus material)
19. Tears Don't Fall (Acoustic) (bonus material)
Disc 2 - Live at Brixton
01. Intro
02. Her Voice Resides
03. 4 Word (To Choke Upon)
04. Suffocating Under Words Of Sorrow
05. All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)
06. The Poison
07. Spit You Out
08. Cries In Vain
09. Just Another Star
10. Tears Don't Fall
11. No Control
12. Hand Of Blood
13. The End
Digital
1
01. Intro (featuring APOCALYPTICA)
02. Her Voice Resides
03. 4 Words (To Choke Upon)
04. Tears Don't Fall
05. Suffocating Under Words Of Sorrow (What Can I Do)
06. Hit The Floor
07. All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)
08. Hand Of Blood
09. Room 409
10. The Poison
11. 10 Years Today
12. Cries In Vain
13. The End
2
01. Spit You Out
02. Curses
03. Seven Days (album version)
04. My Fist Your Mouth Her Scars (album version)
05. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
06. Tears Don't Fall (acoustic)
07. No Control
08. Just Another Star
3
01. Intro
02. Her Voice Resides
03. 4 Word (To Choke Upon)
04. Suffocating Under Words Of Sorrow
05. All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)
06. The Poison
07. Spit You Out
08. Cries In Vain
09. Just Another Star
10. Tears Don't Fall
11. No Control
12. Hand Of Blood
13. The End
Alongside the album's anniversary campaign, and following much online speculation, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE confirmed a huge arena tour in conjunction with genre mates and the comparably revered TRIVIUM. The tour begins in the U.K., before spreading out into mainland Europe.
