Watch: ROBBY KRIEGER Joined By PERRY FARRELL, STEVEN ADLER, DERYCK WHIBLEY, Others At '60th Anniversary Doors Celebration'

On Thursday, October 30, "A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration" was held at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. This one-night-only event honored 60 years of THE DOORS with a special homage to the groundbreaking Los Angeles band's 1970 release "Morrison Hotel" — which features the classics "Roadhouse Blues", "Waiting For The Sun", "The Spy" and "Peace Frog" — along with other DOORS classics, some of which were never played live by THE DOORS.

Special guests joining Robby Krieger, legendary guitarist of THE DOORS, included Billy Idol and Steve Stevens, Greg Gonzalez (CIGARETTES AFTER SEX),Perry Farrell (JANE'S ADDICTION),Fantastic Negrito, Chris Goss (MASTERS OF REALITY),Kevin Martin (CANDLEBOX),John Doe (X),Deryck Whibley (SUM 41),Haley Reinhart, Robert DeLeo (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS),Carmine Appice (VANILLA FUDGE),Steven Adler (GUNS N' ROSES),Adam Kury (CANDLEBOX) and Orianthi.

The show kicked off with a performance from TRIPFORM featuring Pablo Manzarek (son of original DOORS member, the late Ray Manzarek). Next, Krieger — along with his sensational band featuring Ed Roth, Dan Rothchild, Ty Dennis and Waylon Krieger — and the guest performers took the stage.

The Greek Theater show capped off THE DOORS' 60th-anniversary celebration which Krieger kickstarted earlier this year by performing five sold-out shows at the Whisky A Go Go, the legendary venue where it truly started for THE DOORS.

Sixty years after their formation, THE DOORS' music and legacy are more influential than ever. Helmed by Jim Morrison (vocals),Ray Manzarek (keyboard),Robby Krieger (guitar) and John Densmore (drums),THE DOORS exploded on to the scene through timeless classics such as "Light My Fire", "Break on Through (To The Other Side)" and "Riders On The Storm", ultimately releasing six studio albums. Icons of rebellion and creative freedom, THE DOORS have sold over 100 million albums.

In the summer of 1965, Ray Manzarek had a chance encounter on Venice Beach with Jim Morrison, a young poet whom he knew when they were both students at UCLA's film school. Jim told Ray he had been living on a friend's rooftop writing songs. Though Morrison had never intended to be a singer, he sat down on the beach and sang the new songs to Ray, including "Moonlight Drive". Manzarek thought they were the best rock and roll lyrics he ever heard. At that moment, they both agreed to start a rock band and call it THE DOORS, taking their name from Aldous Huxley's psychotropic monograph "The Doors of Perception" and William Blake's "The Marriage Of Heaven And Hell". Guitar player Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore, who'd played together in the PSYCHEDELIC RANGERS, were recruited soon thereafter. After months of rehearsals, they landed a gig as the house band at a small Sunset Strip club called the London Fog. By May 1966, they had graduated to their dream gig — house band at the Whisky A Go Go. Soon after, Elektra Records president Jac Holzman and producer Paul A. Rothchild saw the band performing at the Whisky and signed THE DOORS to the label. Over the course of a week, THE DOORS recorded their debut album at Sunset Sound Recording Studios in Hollywood, putting on tape the songs they had been playing night after night at the Whisky.

THE DOORS' eponymous debut album — which the BBC and Rolling Stone have each hailed as one of the greatest debuts of all time — was released in January 1967 and features the chart-topping smash hit "Light My Fire", the bluesy, growling "Back Door Man" and seminal live-set showstopper "The End", with its legendary Oedipal spoken-word section.

Having cemented their place in the rock pantheon and the psychedelic rock revolution, THE DOORS returned to the studio resulting in the anticipated follow-up, "Strange Days", which went to No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and featured "Love Me Two Times" and "People Are Strange".

In 1968, the band released "Waiting For The Sun", their first No. 1 album featuring the chart-topping single "Hello, I Love You", along with "Love Street" and "Five To One".

THE DOORS then dove further into uncharted psychedelic territory with 1969's string and horn-laden album "The Soft Parade", which included the Krieger-penned hit "Touch Me".

1970's "Morrison Hotel", which boasts fan favorites "Roadhouse Blues" and "Peace Frog", took the band back to its bluesy roots. 1971's "L.A. Woman", the band's final album with Morrison and recorded in the band's rehearsal space, features "Riders On The Storm", "Love Her Madly" and the title track.

During their brief time together, THE DOORS delivered six studio albums before Morrison's untimely death in Paris in 1971. Their electrifying achievements in the studio and onstage remain unmatched in the annals of rock, and today they remain as one of the best-selling bands of all time with over 100 million records sold worldwide.

In 1993 the band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Several years later, the songs "Light My Fire" and "Riders On The Storm" along with THE DOORS' debut album were inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame. The Library of Congress also recognized the band, selecting their self-titled album for inclusion in the National Recording Registry in 2014. THE DOORS also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2007.

With an intoxicating, boundary-pushing sound, provocative and uncompromising lyrics, and mesmerizing stage presence, THE DOORS would go on to have a transformative impact on both music and culture.