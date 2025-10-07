Watch: ROBERT PLANT And SAVING GRACE Perform On 'Later... With Jools Holland'

Robert Plant and SAVING GRACE guested on BBC Two's "Later... With Jools Holland" to perform from two songs from their new album, "Saving Grace". The LED ZEPPELIN legend and the new band of distinguished musicians — vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown — played LOW's "Everybody's Song" and Martha Scanlan's "Higher Rock" from the LP. You can watch both below.

Following his previous acclaimed releases on Nonesuch Records — 2014's "Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar" and 2017's "Carry Fire" — "Saving Grace" brings yet another chapter of Robert Plant's ceaseless roar into the daylight. Produced by Robert Plant and SAVING GRACE — and recorded between April 2019 and January 2025 in the Cotswolds and on the Welsh Borders — "Saving Grace" breathes fresh life into a collection of century-old music. A treasury of songs featured back in time by Memphis Minnie, Bob Mosley (MOBY GRAPE),Blind Willie Johnson, The Low Anthem, Martha Scanlan, Sarah Siskind, and Mimi Parker and Alan Sparhawk's LOW.

Plant told Rolling Stone magazine about the creation of "Saving Grace": "Well, we began with one microphone on a mic stand in a field adjacent to Matt Worley's place. We had a little desk set up. And we would get nowhere nearer than about four yards away from each other, and one by one go up to the microphone, and spray the microphone. On the last track on the record, you can hear some birds singing because we’d individually play a part and come away from the mic. It was an experiment that took me back to 'Physical Graffiti' with LED ZEPPELIN when I did quite a few vocals outside. I really enjoyed the whole idea of being out there rather than in the constraints of a studio. It began with 'Higher Rock', I believe, and maybe even 'Chevrolet'. That was probably about 2019 or '20. And then I'd go off somewhere else, and then we'd come back to it.

"A friend of Steve Winwood's got an old farm down in Gloucestershire, and he used to be quite involved with the very early days of TRAFFIC. And so as the conditions changed [after the pandemic] and the world started to open up, occasionally we'd go down to his barn and see what we would do there. It's really great, very pastoral.

"I think maybe we made one sojourn to Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios to try and see how we would get on with a different drum sound or whatever it was. But it's been pretty organic all the way through. I know that's a very overused word, but that's how it is. Nothing was riding on it, nobody was thinking beyond maybe putting this record out. Some shows in the U.S. later in the year might be about the zenith of anything that anybody ever imagined, really. There's never any sort of aspiration.

"Whereas when I came back after the demise of LED ZEPPELIN, I was in a different place, a different headspace, a different time in my life. I was really quite determined to take my music with a lot more drive, whereas this seems to be, it seems pretty pastoral, really.

"In SAVING GRACE, I don't think any of us live more on about eight miles apart. It's a very familiar combination of people in every respect, because I guess we've come out of the same area completely. There's a coherence even in our humor. We've got a good thing going on without where there's no huge imperatives. It's just really nice."

Plant and SAVING GRACE will soon perform for the first time in the U.S. this fall. Their tour stops in 15 North American cities, including shows at New York City's Brooklyn Paramount, Port Chester's Capitol Theatre, Chicago's Vic, Los Angeles's United Theater, and others, with support from Rosie Flores. Robert Plant and SAVING GRACE will also return to the U.S. in 2026, with the recent announcement of a headline performance at Big Ears festival, following a 10-date U.K. tour just added for December.

"Saving Grace" track listing:

01. Chevrolet

02. As I Roved Out

03. It's A Beautiful Day Today

04. Soul Of A Man

05. Ticket Taker

06. I Never Will Marry

07. Higher Rock

08. Too Far From You

09. Everybody's Song

10. Gospel Plough