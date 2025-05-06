Watch: ROBERTO DIMITRI LIAPAKIS Steps In For ERIK GRÖNWALL At MICHAEL SCHENKER's Madrid Concert

Fan-filmed video of Michael Schenker's May 4 concert at Sala La Riviera in Madrid, Spain can be seen below.

The legendary German guitarist — accompanied by ex-SKID ROW frontman Erik Grönwall on vocals, Bodo Schopf on drums, Barend Courbois on bass and Steve Mann on keyboards/guitar — kicked off his spring 2025 European tour on April 9 at De Boerderij in Zoetermeer, The Netherlands.

Schenker is touring in support of his recently released "My Years With UFO" album celebrating the 50th anniversary of Michael's years with UFO.

Just prior to the Madrid concert, Erik was forced to leave Schenker's European tour in order to return home to Sweden and be with his ailing father. Filling on for him is Roberto Dimitri Liapakis (MYSTIC PROPHECY).

Featured songs in the video below:

00:20 Natural Thing

04:06 Only You Can Rock Me

08:20 Hot 'N' Ready

11:58 Doctor Doctor

16:53 Mother Mary

21:05 I'm A Loser

25:12 This Kid's

31:12 Lights Out

36:36 Lipstick Traces/Between The Walls

40:55 Love To Love

48:50 Let It Roll

53:15 Can You Roll Her

56:20 Reason Love

59:40 Rock Bottom

Encore:

1:15:14 Shoot Shoot

1:19:10 Too Hot To Handle

On May 4, Erik posted the following message on his social media: "Sometimes life draws a hard line between stage and home. Twenty minutes before the show in Vienna [on April 17], I got a call from my family and friends - my dad had been rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, unable to stand on his left leg. Fast forward to today, and it's been decided he'll undergo heart surgery. There are risks involved due to his age and health history and the doctors have been transparent with us, and while there's hope, there's also uncertainty.

"I've made the decision to fly home today (Sunday May 4th) to be by his side - to support him, my family, and to be fully present for whatever comes. In the meantime, the Michael Schenker tour will continue according to plan, and I'm incredibly grateful to vocalist Roberto Dimitri Liapakis (Lia) for stepping in to cover for me. What this means is that I won't be doing the shows in Madrid [May 4] and Barcelona [May 5] but I plan to rejoin for the UK shows [starting on May 8 in Wolverhampton], and I'll keep you posted.

"Right now, I need to show up, not as a performer, but as a son.

"Thank you for your understanding."

Erik touched upon his touring plans with Schenker in a September 20, 2024 YouTube livestream. He said: "Yeah, I'm heading out with Michael Schenker next year, a European tour. I did that song with him on the 'My Years With UFO' release. And it's gonna be a lot of fun. And I've been looking forward to get back on that stage once again."

In March 2024, Grönwall — who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021 — announced his departure from SKID ROW. He said at the time that he decided that the travel and rigors of the road were not conducive to his overall health and recovery, and he wanted to focus on a lifestyle that is more amenable for his well-being, healing and family.

In a recent interview with Noise11's Paul Cashmere, Schenker revealed that he was already working on a new MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP album called "Don't Sell Your Soul" which will feature Grönwall "singing most of the songs," along with vocal contributions from Robin McAuley and Michael Voss.

Produced by Schenker and Voss, "My Years With UFO" marked the 50th anniversary of Schenker's era with UFO, spanning from 1972 to 1978. The "German Wunderkind" was asked to join UFO at just 17 years old. Touring the globe as a teenager, Schenker became a driving force behind some of UFO's most loved tracks, such as "Doctor Doctor", "Rock Bottom" and "Only You Can Rock Me".

Although Michael Schenker's era with UFO spanned only six years, his influence as a young songwriter and exceptional guitarist had already left a lasting mark on rock. During these meteoric years, the UFO albums "Phenomenon", "Force It", "No Heavy Petting", "Lights Out", "Obsession" and the seminal live album "Strangers In The Night" were recorded, each contributing significantly to the genre. "Strangers In The Night" particularly stands out as one of the most influential live rock albums of all time and is still regarded as a cornerstone in any rock enthusiast's collection.

In this celebratory album, Michael Schenker presents 11 of UFO's greatest hits from this magical era with an impressive lineup of guest stars. Joining Schenker on this journey are Derek Sherinian on keyboards, Brian Tichy on drums, and Barry Sparks on bass.

The stellar roster of guest artists includes Axl Rose (GUNS N' ROSES),Slash (GUNS N' ROSES),Kai Hansen (HELLOWEEN),Roger Glover (DEEP PURPLE),Joey Tempest (EUROPE),Biff Byford (SAXON),Jeff Scott Soto (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, JOURNEY),John Norum (EUROPE),Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER),Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE),Joe Lynn Turner (RAINBOW),Carmine Appice (VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS),Adrian Vandenberg (WHITESNAKE),Michael Voss, Stephen Pearcy (RATT) and Erik Grönwall (SKID ROW).