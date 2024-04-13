Watch: RONNIE WOOD Joins THE BLACK CROWES On Stage In Los Angeles

THE ROLLING STONES' Ronnie Wood joined THE BLACK CROWES on stage last night (Friday, April 12) at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles to perform a rendition of "Stay With Me" from Wood's previous band FACES.

Wood's appearance with THE BLACK CROWES came just six songs into the band's set, with frontman Chris Robinson describing the guitarist as a man who "doesn't need an introduction but he's going to get one."

THE BLACK CROWES have previously covered several FACES tracks, including "Stay With Me", as well as "You're So Rude" and "Glad And Sorry", which they played with late FACES keyboardist Ian McLagan in 2010 at a concert in Austin.

Formed out of the ashes of SMALL FACES, FACES released four albums — "First Step", "Long Player", "A Nod Is As Good As A Wink ... To A Blind Horse" and "Ooh La La" — before splitting in 1975. The group was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2012.

In 2021, the surviving members of FACES — Wood, singer Rod Stewart and drummer Kenney Jones — said they had recorded 14 songs for a new studio album.

THE BLACK CROWES are touring in support of their first album in 15 years, "Happiness Bastards", which came out in March.