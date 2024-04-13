  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: RONNIE WOOD Joins THE BLACK CROWES On Stage In Los Angeles

April 13, 2024

THE ROLLING STONES' Ronnie Wood joined THE BLACK CROWES on stage last night (Friday, April 12) at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles to perform a rendition of "Stay With Me" from Wood's previous band FACES.

Wood's appearance with THE BLACK CROWES came just six songs into the band's set, with frontman Chris Robinson describing the guitarist as a man who "doesn't need an introduction but he's going to get one."

THE BLACK CROWES have previously covered several FACES tracks, including "Stay With Me", as well as "You're So Rude" and "Glad And Sorry", which they played with late FACES keyboardist Ian McLagan in 2010 at a concert in Austin.

Formed out of the ashes of SMALL FACES, FACES released four albums — "First Step", "Long Player", "A Nod Is As Good As A Wink ... To A Blind Horse" and "Ooh La La" — before splitting in 1975. The group was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2012.

In 2021, the surviving members of FACESWood, singer Rod Stewart and drummer Kenney Jones — said they had recorded 14 songs for a new studio album.

THE BLACK CROWES are touring in support of their first album in 15 years, "Happiness Bastards", which came out in March.

Find more on Black crowes
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).