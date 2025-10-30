Watch: SAMMY HAGAR And RIVAL SONS' JAY BUCHANAN Perform At Stage Red Fontana Youth Music Foundation's Inaugural Gala

Last night was a night to remember as rock icons and hometown heroes Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar and Jay Buchanan, frontman of RIVAL SONS, took the stage together at the Stage Red Fontana Youth Music Foundation's inaugural gala presented by Earl Minnis Presents at Stage RED Theater at 8463 Sierra Ave. in Fontana, California.

The two powerhouses brought the crowd to its feet with a rousing set that included a heartfelt rendition of LYNYRD SKYNYRD's "Simple Man", a song both artists dedicated to their mothers. Hagar's emotional performance honored his late mother, while Buchanan's tribute was made extra special by his mom's presence in the audience. The night continued to rock with high-energy hits, including Hagar's VAN HALEN hit "Finish What Ya Started" and several fan favorites that showcased the enduring chemistry between the two frontmen.

Hagar, joined by his wife Kari Hagar, and Buchanan, joined by his wife, Caitlyn Buchanan, shared the stage in a celebration of music, community and mentorship. City of Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren welcomed guests and led the evening's program.

The unforgettable event commenced with a cocktail reception featuring creations made with Hagar's award-winning spirits, like the Santo Sunrise crafted with Santo Mezquila and the tropical Macadamia Piña-jito made with Sammy's Beach Bar Red Head and Platinum Rums.

Presented in partnership with the City of Fontana, the event marked the official launch of the Stage Red Fontana Youth Music Foundation, which aims to empower local youth by providing funding for instruments, resources and music education opportunities. The evening also honored Anthony Allmond, longtime music director at Kaiser High School, for his decades of leadership and impact on young musicians. The Kaiser High School Marching Band set the tone early, leading a spirited procession down Sierra Avenue to kick off the night.

In a moving announcement, the Grammy Museum Grants Program revealed it will send two local Fontana students to Grammy Camp, offering them an extraordinary opportunity to explore their musical passions at the next level.

The event was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors, including Earl Minnis Presents and Gibson Gives, which donated a stunning cardinal-red Les Paul guitar for auction, as well as the City of Fontana. Together, Hagar, Buchanan and their community proved that the spirit of rock and roll and the love of music education continue to thrive in Fontana.

Hagar commented: "Last night Stage Red Fontana was full of Fontana soul. Was great to have another homeboy Jay Buchanan there to help raise funds for young musicians from our hometown. To get them musical instruments in school and programs to give them a better chance to fulfill their dreams — I'm so happy and proud that Jay and I have the same goals in mind and came from the same cloth. That's a miracle in itself. Not only is he a great singer, he's a great human being. See you next year!"

Stage RED Theater, formerly known as Center Stage Theater, is a premier performance venue in Fontana, California. Renovated and rebranded in 2024, the venue is named in honor of Sammy Hagar, Fontana's native son. This state-of-the-art facility features some of the latest technology in audio, video, lighting, and presentation. Additionally, the theater boasts a complete banquet and catering menu and a full bar. Stage RED Theater is available for concerts and private events. For more information, visit StageRedFontana.com.

For over four decades, Grammy Award winner and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists. From his breakthrough with MONTROSE to a multiplatinum solo career and his years fronting VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT, THE CIRCLE, and now THE BEST OF ALL WORLDS BAND, Hagar has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and delivered anthems like "I Can't Drive 55", "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love". In 2024-'25, his "Best Of All Worlds" tour became one of the year's top-grossing rock runs, leading into a hit Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM and the upcoming live album, "Sammy Hagar & The Best Of All Worlds Band: The Residency".

Beyond music, Hagar is a pioneer in the spirits and lifestyle space, having founded Cabo Wabo Tequila and led award-winning brands including Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, Santo Spirits with Guy Fieri, and Red Rocker Brewing Co. His restaurant ventures include Sammy's Beach Bar & Grill locations at airports in Honolulu, Maui, Las Vegas, Cleveland and Charlotte, as well as Cabo Wabo Cantinas in Cabo San Lucas and Las Vegas, and Cabo Wabo Beach Club in Huntington Beach, California.

A No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, TV and radio host, and philanthropist, Hagar has also earned numerous honors, including a Grammy Award (1992),induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (2007),recognition as the first Honorary Ambassador to Los Cabos (2022),and a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (2024).

Jay Buchanan is the electrifying frontman of RIVAL SONS, the Grammy-nominated rock band celebrated for reviving and redefining classic rock. With multiple chart-topping albums, sold-out world tours, and performances alongside legends such as BLACK SABBATH, AEROSMITH and THE ROLLING STONES, Buchanan has solidified RIVAL SONS as one of the most powerful forces in modern rock. Jay began chasing his musical dream in Fontana, singing in the FUSD Elementary School Honor Choir and the Fontana Middle School Madrigals. He spent his teens playing coffee shops and busking throughout the Inland Empire, recording his first studio tracks at just 16. In January, Jay will release his sixteenth studio album and first solo record, "Weapons Of Beauty".