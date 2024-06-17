Watch: SAMMY HAGAR Plays Acoustic Set At Grand Opening Of Stage Red In Fontana, California

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and former VAN HALEN frontman Sammy Hagar was honored in his former hometown of Fontana, California on Saturday, June 15 with the official grand opening of Stage Red Theater. Named for Hagar, who is famously nicknamed the "Red Rocker," the historic 300-seat theater was completely remodeled as part of the transformation.

Hagar said: "When you go back to your hometown is where you really want to be known. Growing up, I was a poor kid, and coming here to this beautiful place and being honored like this by the mayor and everyone else just feels really good."

Fontana mayor Acquanetta Warren and City Of Fontana council members joined Hagar for a ribbon cutting. Hagar was also presented with a diploma from Fontana High School, which he'd been denied during his youth following a prank.

Hagar and his bandmate, guitar virtuoso Vic Johnson, performed an acoustic concert to officially open the venue. Sammy's wife Kari Hagar made a rare onstage appearance to sing a few songs with her husband, including the VAN HALEN hit "Finish What Ya Started".

The Fontana Theater was originally built in 1937 as a one-screen movie theater. It was designed by Carl H. Boller, one of the best-known theatrical architects of that time period. The city enlisted Ideation Design Group, a longtime venue design partner of Hagar's, to spearhead an extensive remodel and design that embraces the historic building's original architecture. The two-year, multi-million-dollar relaunch is set to deliver an unparalleled live music experience that aims to be a cornerstone of the city's cultural renaissance.

Stage RED Theater is located at 8463 Sierra Ave. in downtown Fontana.

It's been a banner year for Hagar. In May, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, and next month, he'll embark on his mega "The Best Of All Worlds" tour.

Guitar virtuoso Vic Johnson auditioned for Hagar in 1997, was hired on the spot, and the rest, as they say, is history. The lead guitarist has been a staple on Sammy's tours and albums since, with the duo even releasing the acclaimed album "Lite Roast" in 2014, featuring acoustic and unplugged renditions of some of their favorite rock tunes. Later that year Sammy enlisted him for his new supergroup THE CIRCLE, along with Jason Bonham on drums and Michael Anthony on bass. SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE's 2019 debut album "Space Between", was lauded by critics and scored a multi-category No. 1 album on the Billboard charts. Their second album, "Crazy Times", dropped in September 2022, and debuted at No. 6 on Billboard's Top Album chart. On tour, the band quickly established themselves as one of the most emphatic and exciting live acts on the road, seamlessly ripping through Hagar's career-spanning hits and their new original material.

