Watch SCORPIONS Perform In Hollywood, Florida During Summer/Fall 2022 North American Tour

Fan-filmed video of SCORPIONS' entire September 12 performance at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida can be seen below.

Featured songs:

01. Gas In The Tank 00:00

02. Make It Real 03:48

03. The Zoo 07:55

04. Coast To Coast 14:08

05. Seventh Sun 19:21

06. Peacemaker 25:21

07. Bad Boys Running Wild 28:43

08. Delicate Dance 32:54

09. Send Me An Angel 38:01

10. Wind Of Change 42:30

11. Tease Me Please Me 48:03

12. Rock Believer 53:35

13. New Vision 57:40

14. Blackout 01:04:24

15. Big City Nights 01:08:40

Encore:

16. No One Like You 01:17:11

17. Rock You Like A Hurricane 01:21:58

Last month, WHITESNAKE pulled out of the North American tour with SCORPIONS due to singer David Coverdale's "continued treatment for a persistent upper respiratory infection."

The SCORPIONS tour is scheduled to end on October 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

SCORPIONS's latest album, "Rock Believer", was released in February. The LP was recorded primarily at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany and was mixed at the legendary Hansa Studios in Berlin, Germany with engineer Michael Ilbert, who has earned multiple Grammy nominations for his mix work with producer Max Martin on albums by Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

SCORPIONS originally intended to record the new album in Los Angeles with producer Greg Fidelman, whose previous credits include SLIPKNOT and METALLICA. However, because of the pandemic, some of the initial work was done with Greg remotely, after which SCORPIONS opted to helm the recordings themselves with the help of their engineer Hans-Martin Buff.

SCORPIONS' new album marks their first release since 2017's "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", which was an anthology of new and classic material.

SCORPIONS' previous full-length collection of new recordings was "Return To Forever", partially comprising songs the band had in the vault from the '80s. It was the final recorded appearance of SCORPIONS' longtime drummer James Kottak, who was dismissed from the band in September 2016. He has since been replaced by Mikkey Dee, formerly of MOTÖRHEAD.