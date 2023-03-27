Watch: SEBASTIAN BACH Joins TESLA On Stage During Las Vegas Residency To Perform 'Signs'

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach joined TESLA on stage on Sunday, March 25 on the fifth night of the latter band's Las Vegas residency at House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino to perform the song "Signs". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

TESLA recently added five shows to its residency at House Of Blues. The new dates will begin on Friday, September 29. Tickets start at $59.50 plus applicable fees.

Newly announced shows:

* Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

* Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

* Monday, Oct. 4, 2023

* Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2023

* Thursday, Oct. 7, 2023

During the residency, TESLA touches all sides of its unique discography including the heavier edge of electric songs like "Modern Day Cowboy", "Hang Tough" and "Edison's Medicine", as well as their acoustic-driven songs such as "Signs" and "Love Song" (two Top 10 Billboard-charting hits).

When the residency was first announced, TESLA guitarist Frank Hannon said in a statement: "We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights residing at the same venue because we plan to dig into our catalog and change up our set lists for each show. This will make it interesting for our loyal fans who will attend in the spectacular city of Las Vegas!"

"We in TESLA are very excited to be doing our very first-ever residency in Las Vegas, of all places, where Elvis did his residency," added Brian Wheat, TESLA bassist. "We look forward to bringing the legacy of TESLA's music to you all!"

In September 2021, TESLA drummer Troy Luccketta announced that he would "take a little time from the road" to spend with family and friends. He has since been replaced at TESLA's gigs by Steve Brown, the younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer Mick Brown.

TESLA will release a new live album, "Full Throttle Live!". this summer. The LP will include the band's latest single, "Time To Rock!", plus other songs, all recorded last August at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Last month, Hannon told Ernest Skinner of Border City Rock Talk that "Full Throttle Live!" will also feature a cover of AEROSMITH's "S.O.S. (Too Bad)" as a "bonus track."