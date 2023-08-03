Watch: SEBASTIAN BACH, RIKKI ROCKETT And SHANE HAWKINS Perform With CHEVY METAL In Agoura Hills

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach, POISON drummer Rikki Rockett and Shane Hawkins, the son of late FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins, are among the guest musicians who performed with CHEVY METAL on July 29 at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California. Fan-filmed video of the concert, which was a very special charity event benefiting the Rock N Roll Rescue dog shelter/adoption service., can be seen below.

Shane sat behind the drum kit for covers of BLACK SABBATH's "The Wizard" and LED ZEPPELIN's "Moby Dick". Bach took over on lead vocals for VAN HALEN's version of THE KINKS classic "You Really Got Me" and MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Looks That Kill".

CHEVY METAL was also joined on stage by veteran session drummer Kenny Aronoff and FOO FIGHTERS engineer John Lousteau.

Not your average "cover band", CHEVY METAL was formed by Taylor Hawkins and Wiley Hodgden and toured the world, been Mick Jagger's backing band and played with some of the best musicians on the planet. You never know who might show up to jam with CHEVY METAL, which plays only the "sickest tunes from the '70s and '80s."

In a 2019 interview with Forbes, Taylor said that CHEVY METAL "started out as kind of a goof. And it still really is a goof, but if we can go do a fun trip or if I can go do an autism benefit or scoliosis benefit or cancer benefit or if I can have fun and play all of those things are good," he said. "It wasn't meant for anything other than to keep my hands loose in between FOO FIGHTERS gigs. That's how it started, really. Obviously, it's not my first priority in life, but it's fun."

