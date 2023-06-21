  • facebook
DETHKLOK Shares New Song 'Aortic Desecration'

June 21, 2023

The long-awaited return of Adult Swim's favorite heavy metal adventure "Metalocalypse" arrives with an all-new, full-length animated movie. Written and directed by series co-creator Brendon Small, "Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar" brings the heaviest metal band ever created back together again for an action-packed journey. The movie will be available to purchase digitally and on Blu-ray disc August 21, 2023.

As a special highlight, fans can also look forward to the release of two full-length albums this year. Fans can now pre-save DETHKLOK's highly anticipated "Dethalbum IV" which includes all new original DETHKLOK songs, and releases on August 22. The second album release, "Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" will include additional songs plus a totally original movie score and will be released August 25. Both albums will be released through WaterTower Music, who today released "Aortic Desecration", the first new music from "Dethalbum IV", and DETHKLOK's first new music in almost 10 years. "Dethalbum IV" will also be available on vinyl through Mondo, and vinyl preorders are now live.

"Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar" stars Small, Tommy Blacha, Victor Brandt ("Metalocalypse"),Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner (Grammy Award-winning musician),King Diamond (KING DIAMOND; MERCYFUL FATE),Mark Hamill ("Batman: The Animated Series; The Machine"),Kirk Hammett (METALLICA),Jon Hamm ("Confess, Fletch"; "Top Gun: Maverick"),Scott Ian (ANTHRAX),Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE),Malcolm McDowell ("A Clockwork Orange"),Juliet Mills ("Passions"),Laraine Newman ("Saturday Night Live"),Raya Yarbrough ("Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem - a Klok Opera"),and Livia Zita (2022 winner of Society Of Voice Arts And Sciences Award).

From Adult Swim, Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment and Titmouse, "Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar" was written and directed by Brendon Small. Executive producers are Small, Chris Prynoski ("The Legend Of Vox Machina"),Shannon Prynoski ("Fairfax"),Antonio Canobbio ("Arlo The Alligator Boy") and Ben Kalina ("Big Mouth").

Originally premiering on Adult Swim in 2006, "Metalocalypse" ran for four seasons with a standalone special "Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem". The series was created by Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha.

"Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar" will be available on August 22, 2023 to purchase digitally from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and more. Blu-ray disc will be available to purchase online and in-store at major retailers.

Catch up ahead of the movie with "Metalocalypse: The Complete Series". Release will be available to purchase digitally and on DVD August 15, 2023 and includes all 62 episodes, "Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem" and all the previously released bonus materials.

"Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar" synopsis: After the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth, DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge: write the SONG OF SALVATION and save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?

Special features include the "Behind The Metal Curtain" featurette. Dive deep into the making of "Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar" with interviews with show co-creator Brendon Small and his team of writers, animators, and musicians as they share the inspirations behind turning the hit Adult Swim series into its first feature film.

