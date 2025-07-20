Watch: SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER And His 27-Year-Old Son Cover METALLICA, BLACK SABBATH, IRON MAIDEN In São Paulo, Brazil

On July 15, KISSER CLAN, the project featuring SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser and his 27-year-old son Yohan Kisser, played an exclusive instrumental show at Teatro Anchieta at SESC Consolação in São Paulo, Brazil. The nearly 90-minute performance saw father and son exploring their musical passions in a repertoire that seamlessly transitioned between progressive rock, heavy metal, acoustic music and virtuosity. The KISSER CLAN celebrated iconic compositions by bands like METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH and LED ZEPPELIN, with classics like "Orion", "The Call Of Ktulu" and "Moby Dick", as well as acoustic and climactic moments with tracks like "Laguna Sunrise" and "Kaiowas". Professionally filmed video of the concert can be seen below (courtesy of Instrumental Sesc Brasil).

Band lineup:

Andreas Kisser - Guitar

Yohan Kisser - Guitar

Gustavo Giglio - Bass

Amilcar Christofáro - Drums

Renato Zanuto - Keyboards

Timestamps:

* Start: 0:00

* Introduction: 13:05

* In The Flesh (PINK FLOYD): 16:36

* Orion (METALLICA): 18:25

* The Call Of Ktulu (METALLICA): 25:58

* Coast To Coast (SCORPIONS): 35:40

* Moby Dick - Drum Solo (LED ZEPPELIN): 40:28

* The Clap (YES): 44:34

* Orchid (BLACK SABBATH): 49:29

* Laguna Sunrise (BLACK SABBATH): 50:47

* Jasco (SEPULTURA): 53:13

* Guardians Of Earth (SEPULTURA): 54:42

* Kaiowas (SEPULTURA): 57:57

* The Ides Of March (IRON MAIDEN): 1:01:56

* Transylvania (IRON MAIDEN): 1:03:38

* Surfing With The Alien (JOE SATRIANI): 1:08:03

* Switch 625 (DEF LEPPARD): 1:19:23

Final: 1:23:18

In a 2018 interview with Amnplify, Andreas stated about KISSER CLAN: "My son is studying music. He has his own band and he plays great guitar — acoustic guitar and classical guitar as well — so he's really going through the same steps. This band is a band that I created for him basically to be on stage, play in different places and for him to know how it works. It's all good to have long hair and to be on stage for the girls but there's a lot more going on.

"[With] KISSER CLAN, we play only metal covers and it's a great school for all of us. Especially for me, as I am the main vocalist. It's good to use my voice, to try different things and it's a lot of fun. It's great fun to play METALLICA, LED ZEPPELIN, SABBATH — whatever we are playing — and to be together with my son on stage is unbelievable."

Five years ago, Andreas told Dead Rhetoric about the radio show that he hosts with Yohan called "Pegadas De Andreas Kisser" (which translates to "The Footsteps Of Andreas Kisser") that he has been doing since 2013: It's amazing, man. It's such a privilege to have this show in São Paulo. My son started with me when he was with short hair, very young. Now he has long hair and he's playing the guitar better than me. [Laughs] He has his own band, and we have our own band together called KISSER CLAN, where we play covers. It's great to develop to this friendship with your son — to teach him and show him the albums, my vinyl collection, my guitars. He writes great, he studies music, all the theory. On the radio, we open most of our time for Brazilian bands, to show their music. It's very hard even today to find outlets for music, and metal in general. 80% of the stuff that we do is for Brazilian bands, I do interviews on the road. I know so many people in bands — Gary Holt [EXODUS], Bobby Blitz [OVERKILL] — and all those guys I interview. It's a lot of fun. Working on the radio is great. When I am in Brazil, I do it live every Sunday, but, of course, most of the time I'm on the road so I pre-record it. Some of the shows I send from the road. I learn a lot as well with the bands. It's fantastic."

Andreas's wife and Yohan's mother, Patricia Perissinoto Kisser, passed away on July 3, 2022 after a battle with colon cancer. She had just turned 52 years old one day earlier.

Andreas and the couple's three children, Giulia, Yohan and Enzo, announced Patricia's death in a social media post. They wrote: "It is with deep sadness that we have to share that Patricia Perissinoto Kisser passed away this morning. She will remain in our memories forever."

Andreas and Patricia had been together for 32 years after first getting together in 1990. They married in 1994.