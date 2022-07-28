Watch: SHINEDOWN's BRENT SMITH Jumps Into Crowd At Toronto Concert To Break Up Fight

SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith stopped the band's concert in Ontario, Canada on July 22 and physically went into the crowd to break up a fight.

According to MusicLifeMagazine.net, the incident happened earlier in SHINEDOWN's 17-song set at the at History venue in downtown Toronto. Smith jumped into the audience to address the altercation, telling the aggressor to back off and chill. He then announced to the alleged victim that he would have them and their guest join side stage to see the rest of the show.

SHINEDOWN is currently touring Canada with special guests POP EVIL and AYRON JONES. The band is promoting its latest album, "Planet Zero", which topped all four Billboard rock album charts in its first week of release: Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums. The set sold 50,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. Of that sum, 43,000 were via album sales. On the all-genre Billboard 200, "Planet Zero" came in at No. 5, marking SHINEDOWN's fifth top five title. It also landed at No. 1 on the all-genre Top Album Sales chart.

"Planet Zero", was released on July 1. The high-concept, viscerally charged album, produced by SHINEDOWN's Eric Bass, takes a hard look at the divisiveness among those of differing ideologies, cancel culture ran rampant, the toxicity of social media, the need for honesty in our public discourse, and the corrosive effects of these things on mental health and humanity.

SHINEDOWN recorded "Planet Zero" during the pandemic, mostly in Bass's newly built Big Animal Studio in his home base of South Carolina.

"Planet Zero"'s six predecessors have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and all gone gold or better — double platinum in the case of 2008's "The Sound of Madness", according to Billboard.

The next U.S. leg of the "Planet Zero" world tour (produced by Live Nation) begins in Bonner Springs, Kansas on September 3 with special guests JELLY ROLL and John Harvie. The routing also includes festival performances at Louder Than Life on September 23 in Louisville, Kentucky and Aftershock on October 9 in Sacramento, California.

SHINEDOWN recently embarked on a Europe run of festival performances and select shows with IRON MAIDEN.