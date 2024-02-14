  • facebook
Watch SHINEDOWN's BRENT SMITH Sing U.S. National Anthem At ORLANDO MAGIC Vs. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER Game

February 14, 2024

SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith sang the U.S. national anthem prior to the Orlando Magic basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, February 13.

The night was extra special, as Shaquille O'Neal became the first player to ever have his jersey retired by the Orlando Magic during the team's nationally televised 127-113 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Magic decided to retire O'Neal's jersey as part of the organization's celebration of its 35th anniversary.

Smith shared video of his performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner", and he wrote in an accompanying caption: "Got the chance to perform the national anthem for @orlandomagic! HUGE congrats to @shaq on his jersey number retirement … What an honor to be here."

SHINEDOWN recently topped the charts once again with its current single "A Symptom Of Being Human" officially landing at No. 1 at Active Rock. This marked SHINEDOWN's record-breaking 21st No. 1 song on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and extended their record for the most No. 1s in the history of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with 19 total.

SHINEDOWN's latest album, "Planet Zero", also featured the pop-rock anthem and No. 1 rock hit "Daylight", which People called one of "the most powerful of pop-rock songs created to remind us that we are truly all in this together." The band's video for "Daylight", set to the Amazon Original version of the song, was a love letter to their fans and shows the impact that the song's message — that you are never alone — had during SHINEDOWN's sold-out "Planet Zero" world tour. SHINEDOWN also released a music video for rock single "Dead Don't Die", a rousing declaration of survival and an anthem about the resilience of the human spirit after trying times.

"Planet Zero" boldly confronted the societal forces that perpetuate divisiveness while offering a restorative path forward through empathy and open conversation — ultimately serving as a reminder that it is our human connections that matter the most. The album debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and the official U.K. albums chart, and at No. 1 on six other Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums.

