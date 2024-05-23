  • facebook
Watch: SHINEDOWN's SMITH And MYERS Cover LED ZEPPELIN's 'Stairway To Heaven' At Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala

May 23, 2024

SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers performed a cover of the LED ZEPPELIN classic "Stairway To Heaven" at the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum's inaugural Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala. The Gala took place this past Tuesday (May 21) at the Novo Theater in Downtown Los Angeles and was hosted by veteran CBS broadcast journalist Anthony Mason. The annual Gala honored Atlantic Records, LED ZEPPELIN's and SHINEDOWN's longtime record label.

On Wednesday (May 22),Smith took to his social media to share a video of the "Stairway To Heaven" performance and he wrote in an accompanying message: "Thank you EVERYONE @grammymuseum @recordingacademy for allowing us to be a part of the inaugural #grammymuseumgala. It was such an honor to support not only @atlanticrecords but also to perform one of the greatest songs ever recorded. The Iconic 'Stairway To Heaven' by @ledzeppelin All of us in @shinedown Myself, @zmyersofficial @ebassprod and @bkerchofficial are beside ourselves with gratitude".

A separate post on SHINEDOWN's social media reads: "About last night… We got the chance to celebrate our record label of over 20 years Atlantic Records in Los Angeles at GRAMMY Museum Inaugural Hall of Fame Gala.

"Thank you to everyone at the Grammy Museum and Recording Academy / GRAMMYs for hosting us. It was an incredible honor to perform one of the greatest songs ever recorded, the iconic 'Stairway To Heaven' by LED ZEPPELIN, with an amazing band led by the incomparable Greg Phillinganes.

"All of us in SHINEDOWN are overwhelmed with gratitude for this unforgettable experience!!!"

This special event, which celebrated some of music's most iconic recordings being inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, was produced by longtime executive producer of the Grammy Awards, Ken Ehrlich, along with Chantel Sausedo and Ron Basile, with musical direction by globally renowned producer and keyboardist Greg Phillinganes.

The Grammy Hall Of Fame was established by the Recording Academy's National Trustees in 1973 to honor recordings of lasting qualitative or historical significance that are at least 25 years old.

This year, the Hall brought forth 10 new inducted recordings — four albums and six singles — including GUNS N' ROSES' "Appetite For Destruction".

The Grammy Hall Of Fame was established by the Recording Academy's National Trustees in 1973. The inducted recordings are selected annually by a special member committee of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts with final ratification by the Recording Academy's National Board Of Trustees. With ten new titles, the Hall currently totals 1,152 inducted recordings in the Grammy Hall Of Fame. Recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.

