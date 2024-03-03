Watch: SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS Perform In Osaka, Japan During 2024 Tour

Slash's long-running band SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS performed at Namba Hatch in Osaka, Japan as part of its "The River Is Rising - Rest Of The World Tour '24". Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

The band's setlist was as follows:

01. The River Is Rising

02. Driving Rain

03. Halo

04. Too Far Gone

05. Back From Cali

06. Whatever Gets You By

07. C'est La Vie

08. Actions Speak Louder Than Words

09. Always On The Run (Lenny Kravitz cover)

10. Bent To Fly

11. Mind Your Manners

12. Spirit Love

13. Bad Apples (GUNS N' ROSES song)

14. Starlight

15. Wicked Stone

16. April Fool

17. Fill My World

18. Doctor Alibi

19. You're A Lie

20. World On Fire

Encore:

21. Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time) (Elton John cover)

22. Anastasia

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS kicked off "The River Is Rising - Rest Of The World Tour '24" on January 23 with the band's return to Mexico City's Pepsi Centre WTC. The group's 24-song setlist included the live debut of a deep GUNS N' ROSES cut, "Don't Damn Me", featuring bassist Todd Kerns on lead vocals.

Support on various dates of SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS's "The River Is Rising - Rest Of The World Tour '24" is coming from MAMMOTH WVH.

Prior to the launch of "The River Is Rising – Rest Of The World Tour '24", SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS last performed in February and March 2022 as part of a U.S. tour.

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS' latest album, "4", was released in February 2022 via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG.

"4" was Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (vocals),Brent Fitz (drums),Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS released "Live At Studios 60", their first-ever double live LP, for last year's Record Store Day in June 2022. The effort contained a performance of "4", plus four additional songs from the group. Recorded live in Los Angeles at Studios 60, the "Live At Studios 60" double LP exclusive Record Store Day release was limited to only 2,250 copies. The full concert featured all the songs from "4". Additional performances of the group's Top 5 rock radio hits, including "You're A Lie", "World On Fire", "Anastasia" and "Driving Rain" are also included in the double vinyl package.

For "4", Slash and the band traveled across the country together to Nashville, Tennessee and recorded the new album at the historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile),revealing a stunning new sound and style all captured live in the studio. Cobb shared the band's desire to lay down the tracks live, in the studio including guitar solos and vocals — a first for the group.