On the red carpet of the 2024 BRIT Awards at London's O2 Arena on Saturday (March 2),BRING ME THE HORIZON singer Oli Sykes and drummer Mat Nicholls spoke to NME about the status of the band's long-awaited new album, "Post Human: Nex Gen". The LP was originally due last September, but was pushed back due to "unforeseen circumstances", with Sykes and the rest of BRING ME THE HORIZON "unable to complete the record to the standard we'd be happy with".

"It's nearly finished, but it's not finished yet," Oli told NME earlier today. Mat concurred, saying: "It's not quite finished, but it's closer than it has ever been. We came back off tour and built a studio in Sheffield and, yeah, just cracked on, got our heads down and everyone pulled together. And, yeah, we're getting there. It's this close. [holds two fingers very near each other]"

When the interviewer noted that BRING ME THE HORIZON has been promising the new album "for a while", Oli said: "Every time we think we've got it, we get another song, and it's, like, 'Oh.' It's gonna be very good though. It's like the best album ever. So it'll be worth the wait."

Mat added: "It does sound really good, and we're really happy with it. It takes time, doesn't it? You can't rush these things."

In January, BRING ME THE HORIZON released a new song called "Kool-Aid". The track was the first to arrive following the departure of longtime keyboardist and percussionist Jordan Fish in December.

Earlier this week, BRING ME THE HORIZON teased "Kool-Aid" by sharing a brief snippet in an Instagram story. The band also revealed in an official newsletter that the song was "coming soon" and available to pre-save/pre-add for fans.

Fish joined BRING ME THE HORIZON in 2012 and appeared on the albums "Sempiternal", "That's The Spirit" and "Amo", which he helped write.

BRING ME THE HORIZON has been called one of the most forward-thinking metal bands in the world. As it has grown, BRING ME THE HORIZON has undergone a musical progression from its earliest days as a metalcore band, in large part because of the production talents of Fish.

Jordan had been a major influence on BRING ME THE HORIZON's sound, inspiring many of the edgy guitar riffs and other elements on the "Sempiternal" album. His music production fingerprints can be found all over "That's The Spirit", which offered a stylistic departure from the metalcore genre.

When BRING ME THE HORIZON announced Fish's departure, the band said in a statement: "BRING ME THE HORIZON has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish. We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on 'Nex Gen', with brand new music coming very soon."

Fish added in a separate statement: "I'm really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together. I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I'm excited to start this next chapter in my career."