Watch: SLASH, MYLES KENNEDY And BILLY GIBBONS Perform At 32nd Annual 'Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam'

ZZ TOP's Billy F Gibbons, Slash and Myles Kennedy, Jason Bonham's LED ZEPPELIN EVENING and CLUTCH are among the artists who performed at "Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam". The 32nd annual event took place Saturday, December 9 at ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Haynes's hometown of Asheville, North Carolina with additional guest appearances by AMERICAN BABIES (featuring Tom Hamilton, Jim Hamilton, Joe Russo),Karina Rykman, George Porter Jr., John Medeski, Bill Evans, Mike Barnes, Greg Morrow and more.

Among the highlights was a rendition of LYNYRD SKYNYRD's "Simple Man", Gibbons performing his ZZ TOP hits "Jesus Just Left Chicago" and "Sharp Dressed Man", and Slash and Kennedy running through rock classics "Feel Like Makin' Love" (BAD COMPANY),"You Shook Me All Night Long" (AC/DC),"Knockin' On Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan) and "Hunger Strike" (TEMPLE OF THE DOG).

Curated by Grammy Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, producer and guitar legend Warren Haynes, the "Christmas Jam" is one of the most celebrated and longest-running live concerts in the U.S. Held each year in Asheville, performing artists, volunteers, and friends from all over the country come together to raise funds for longtime partner Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity as well as last year's new partner, BeLoved Asheville. Over the last 30 years, "Christmas Jam" has raised more than $2.8 million for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, constructing over 50 homes and helping to pay infrastructure and development costs of entire Habitat neighborhoods. On the other end of the spectrum working to help with the region's housing needs is BeLoved Asheville, which assists those struggling with housing insecurity to create innovative solutions. Together, these local housing organizations are ensuring more neighbors have a decent place to live.

Since its inception in 1988, the "Christmas Jam" has provided an opportunity for the performing artists, audience, and the local community to give back during the holiday season as Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity's largest annual contributor. For more than 30 years, Haynes — an Asheville native — has worked closely with the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity. To date, more than 50 houses have been built with proceeds from the "Jam" and more than 2.8 million dollars has been raised, including a record-breaking half-million dollars marking one of the largest-ever contributions to the organization. In addition to supporting the construction of new energy-efficient homes, proceeds also go towards purchasing and developing land to build entire Habitat neighborhoods — such as the 25-house Hudson Hills neighborhood in West Asheville (the subdivision was named in honor of Warren and his wife Stefani's son Hudson),a 21-house community in Arden (South Asheville) and a 12-family neighborhood of Curry Court in Candler.

Haynes is a cornerstone of the American music landscape and revered as one of the finest guitar players of the modern era. Haynes is a beacon of creativity that inspires his fans as well as fellow musicians. Throughout his prolific career as part of three of the greatest live groups in rock history — ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND, GOV'T MULE and THE DEAD — and a lauded solo artist, his virtuosic artistry has led to thousands of memorable performances and millions of album and track sales. In 2023, GOV'T MULE released their 12th studio album, "Peace…Like A River", marking the follow-up to the band's Grammy-nominated blues album "Heavy Load Blues". The critically acclaimed rock collection, recorded during the same sessions as "Heavy Load Blues" but in different rooms and with no shared gear or instruments, features guest appearances from Gibbons, Billy Bob Thornton, Ivan Neville, Ruthie Foster and Celisse.

Founded in 1983, Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity (AAHH) was the first Habitat affiliate in North Carolina. Now serving Buncombe and Madison Counties, AAHH provides affordable homeownership and home repair programs to qualified low-income residents seeking to build a better future on the foundation of stable housing. A decent place to call home and an affordable mortgage enables Habitat homeowners to save more, invest in education, pursue opportunities, and have greater financial stability. The home repair program preserves the character, affordability, and diversity of local neighborhoods and enables long-time residents to stay in their homes.

BeLoved Asheville brings people from diverse backgrounds to use their voices, skills and unique gifts to create innovative solutions for some of the toughest challenges we face: racism and systemic inequities, food and housing security, poverty and lack of healthcare.

