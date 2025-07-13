Watch: SOULFLY Performs New Song 'Favela Dystopia' From Upcoming Album

SOULFLY played a new song called "Favela Dystopia" live for the first time on July 8 at Maimunarnika in Sofia, Bulgaria and again on July 10 at Dorćol Platz in Belgrade, Serbia. Fan-filmed video of the Belgrade performance of the track can be seen below.

"Favela Dystopia" is expected to appear on SOULFLY's upcoming follow-up to 2022's "Totem" album, tentatively due in late 2025 or early 2026.

In a recent interview with MetalUnderground.com, SOULFLY frontman Max Cavalera spoke about his plans for the band's next LP. He said: "We're working on the new record right now. It's going good, man. We're taking our time to do it right. We are in the process of finishing the recordings right now, and then we're gonna start getting stuff mixed and finding the songs that are gonna go on all the socials, Spotify and all that jive. But, yeah, I'm very proud of the record."

Regarding the musical direction of the new SOULFLY material, Max said: "The record, it's cool. It feels to me [like it] has the adventurous spirit of the first record [1998's 'Soulfly']. Sonically, it's pretty different from the first record — it's more intricate and maybe even heavier, heavier grooves. But in terms of spirit and attitude, it's similar to the first record, which I think is cool that I got to figure out a way to put my mind back at that time and what made me create that record and use it again on a new record. It's pretty fun. It's kind of hard to do, but I think it was an exciting thing to tackle. It was kind of, like, 'Let's try to do this. Let's see if you can use your first album as somehow some kind of inspiration for your thirteenth record. [Laughs] And that was great, man. I love that. I love that kind of vibe that the record has."

Cavalera continued: "That's the cool thing about this record. It's kind of, in a way, a return to what me and fans of SOULFLY fell in love with SOULFLY for. And then throughout the years, many of the other records had a lot of different vibes in it. Some of them went more thrashy with stuff like 'Dark Ages' [2005], 'Omen' [2010], 'Conquer' [2008]. So, to me, making a record that sonically is inspired by the first thing that you did as a band, it was a challenge — there's a challenge in that — 'cause it's easier said than done. Because I don't wanna just copy that first record either. There's no point in doing that. I'm just using it as inspiration. It's really just full on for metal inspiration. The songs [themselves], they're gonna have their own personality and their own vibe. But, yeah, it's coming out quite interesting. I'm excited to hear what the fans are gonna think about this one."

Asked about a possible release date for the new SOULFLY album, Max said: "Right now I think we're looking at October. That's they're talking about. And we do have a European tour that starts in June. It goes from June to late July. We are gonna be playing one or two songs of the new record on that tour, which I think is great. Anytime I had a chance to do that, it's been great. I remember playing 'Primitive' [the title track of SOULFLY's second album, which came out in 2000] on the first record tour, because I wrote 'Primitive' at the same time I wrote the first SOULFLY record. I just couldn't fit in. There was too many songs, and I was, like, 'All right. Fuck it. I don't need another song on this record.' But then we went on tour, and I got a chance to play the song 'Primitive' live before the 'Primitive' record came out, so that people got a taste of the second record coming up. So it's kind of similar kind of thing — people get a taste of this album a little bit before. Especially this day and age with the Internet, people gonna get it on YouTube, they're gonna watch it, and they're gonna feel the record before October, at least."

This past May, SOULFLY recruited Chase Bryant (WARBRINGER) to play bass on the band's European tour, which kicked off on June 7 at the South Of Heaven festival in Maastricht, Netherlands.

A month earlier, SOULFLY parted ways with the band's longtime bassist Mike Leon.

Leon, formerly of HAVOK, joined SOULFLY in September 2015 as the replacement for STATIC-X bassist Tony Campos, who left SOULFLY in May of that year.

"Totem" came out in August 2022 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2018's "Ritual" was recorded at Platinum Underground in Mesa, Arizona by John Aquilino and Arthur Rizk with assistance from John Powers. Produced by Max Cavalera alongside Arthur Rizk (KREATOR, MUNICIPAL WASTE, CODE ORANGE),the LP boasts guest appearances from John Powers (ETERNAL CHAMPION),Chris Ulsh (POWER TRIP),and John Tardy (OBITUARY). Rizk was also responsible for playing lead guitar on the record. The artwork for the album was created by James Bousema.

In August 2021, SOULFLY parted ways with longtime guitarist Marc Rizzo due to personal differences. FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares played guitar for SOULFLY on the band's 2021 and 2022 run of shows.

Guitarist Mike DeLeon has been touring with SOULFLY for more than two years. Prior to hooking up with SOULFLY, DeLeon had been a member of PANTERA singer Philip Anselmo's solo band PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, which he joined in 2015 as the replacement for Marzi Montazeri. More recently, Mike filled in for Zakk Wylde at the first rehearsal for the fall 2022 PANTERA shows.

In a November 2024 interview with Dave Rumbler of Metal-Roos, Max, who turned 55 years old in August 2024, said that he has no plans of slowing down in the coming years. "I was put on this planet to do this, and that's all I wanna do," he said. "It's all I know how to do and it's all I wanna do… Of course, we change as people as we get older, but I think there's some things in me, they are the same as they were when I was 15 years old — my passion for metal, how I feel about going on the stage and the goosebumps, the excitement is like a drug. You can't really get that anywhere else except on the stage. And those things don't change. And I love that.

"To me, I'm always looking forward to whatever tour we're doing, whatever album we're making," he continued. "There are challenges, but at the same time, they are great life opportunities. And I live life for the moment. I'm not one of those guys that — I don't live thinking 10 years from now. I live for right now for this, 'cause I don't know what's 10 years from now. I live the moment, and in the moment, this is what's going on right now. I grab it with both hands, man, and enjoy. And I try to teach that to my kids — enjoy the moment. It's a great thing. It's good to be alive. It's good to share this feeling with people around you. It's incredible. It's an incredible thing."