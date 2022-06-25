Watch: STEEL PANTHER's MICHAEL STARR Sings 'I Believe In A Thing Called Love' With THE DARKNESS At France's HELLFEST

STEEL PANTHER's Michael Starr joined THE DARKNESS on stage on June 18 at Hellfest in Clisson, France to sing the song "I Believe In A Thing Called Love". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

Less than a week earlier, THE DARKNESS singer Justin Hawkins joined STEEL PANTHER on stage at the Download festival in the United Kingdom to perform the track "Party All Day (Fuck All Night)". Hawkins was the featured guest on the studio version of the song, which originally appeared on STEEL PANTHER's 2009 album "Feel The Steel".

Formed in 2000, STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Fourteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

Back in 2014, Starr (nee Ralph Saenz) told The Morning Sun that STEEL PANTHER's music has grown from laughs to lauds as its music has been accepted by audiences.

"Playing covers for so many years [originally] branded us a cover band. It was hard to change that," he acknowledged. "Now there is no mistaking; we will be the biggest real metal band in the world by 2025 – unless we die first."

STEEL PANTHER is currently mastering its new studio album for a tentative late 2022 release. The band, which has not yet secured a permanent replacement for its original bassist Lexxi Foxx, has been working on the follow-up to 2019's "Heavy Metal Rules" for the last few months and recently completed mixing the LP.