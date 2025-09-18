Watch: STEVEN TYLER Joins AEROSMITH Bandmates JOE PERRY And BRAD WHITFORD On Stage At Hollywood Bowl

Steven Tyler joined his longtime AEROSMITH bandmate Joe Perry on stage during THE JOE PERRY PROJECT's opening set for THE WHO at the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday, September 17. Tyler made an appearance as a surprise special guest, and he sang two songs — the AEROSMITH classic "Walk This Way" as well as the band's hit cover of "The Train Kept A-Rollin'" — with Perry and the rest of THE JOE PERRY PROJECT's current touring lineup, consisting of AEROSMITH guitarist Brad Whitford, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers' touring keyboardist/backing vocalist Buck Johnson, along with THE BLACK CROWES' Chris Robinson on lead vocals and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' Robert DeLeo on bass and Jason Sutter on drums.

Earlier in THE JOE PERRY PROJECT's set, GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash joined Joe and the rest of the musicians for a rendition of AEROSMITH's "Mama Kin".

THE JOE PERRY PROJECT's setlist was as follows:

01. Let The Music Do The Talking

02. East Coast, West Coast

03. Twice As Hard (THE BLACK CROWES song)

04. Combination (AEROSMITH song)

05. Vasoline (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS song)

06. Mama Kin (AEROSMITH cover) (with Slash)

07. Get It Up (AEROSMITH song)

08. Last Child (AEROSMITH song)

09. Chip Away The Stone (Richard Supa cover)

10. Walk This Way (AEROSMITH song) (with Steven Tyler)

11. The Train Kept A-Rollin' (Tiny Bradshaw cover) (with Steven Tyler)

THE JOE PERRY PROJECT played eight dates in August.

As previously reported, Tyler and Perry have announced a collaborative new EP with British singer, songwriter and musician Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison. The five-track effort, titled "One More Time", will be out on November 21 and will be preceded by a brand new single, "My Only Angel", out this Friday, September 19.

Tyler, Perry and Yungblud previously came together on September 7 for a performance honoring the legendary Ozzy Osbourne with a medley of his greatest hits at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Perry and Tyler performed together for the first time in nearly two years at a private concert the singer hosted on April 30 in San Francisco, California. The event was a benefit for Janie's Fund, the initiative Tyler created in order to bring hope and healing to girls and young women who have experienced trauma.

Prior to the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, Tyler most recently appeared at BLACK SABBATH's "Back To The Beginning" charity concert, where he performed three songs alongside several other iconic musicians. The AEROSMITH singer covered "The Train Kept-A-Rollin'" with Ron Wood, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Travis Barker, before belting out AEROSMITH's "Walk This Way" and LED ZEPPELIN's "Whole Lotta Love" with a nearly identical lineup of backing musicians, except for Barker being switched out with Chad Smith from the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS for these last two songs.

In a recent interview with WBUR's Jim Sullivan, Perry once again spoke about the possibility of AEROSMITH playing one final concert, a year after the legendary rockers announced that they were officially retiring from touring due to Tyler's vocal injury. AEROSMITH made the announcement on August 2, 2024 — nearly one year after the now-77-year-old singer fractured his larynx during a September 2023 show. Perry said about the likelihood of another AEROSMITH performance: "I would bet that there's an AEROSMITH show left. There's been talk about doing a documentary; that might be part of it. I've been spending a lot of time with Steven and he just doesn't want to tour and he can't tour. It's tough. I'm not sure I would want to go out and book another 40-city tour. It's a long way to the top and staying there takes it out of you, especially an AEROSMITH tour."

This past June, Perry told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he is "always hoping" for another AEROSMITH concert "but going on the road, it's a big deal pulling that together. It's one thing to sit there and look online and see who's touring and stuff, and there's dates that show up, but there's so much planning, and what it takes out of you physically, it's a lot more than people realize," he explained. "It's one thing when you're doing it when you're 25 or 30, but it's another when you're starting to get up there like us. It's a really physical thing, going out on stage. And all that energy that you're putting out, that you're transferring to the audience, it takes something out of you in a physical and emotional way. And all of that energy that you give, that's flowing out there, that's making people feel good, it takes it out of you."

Perry added: "We talk probably a couple of times a week, and [Steven and I] played together up at a charity up in San Francisco [in late April]… So I don't know, man. But we're talking about it. I mean, except for anything on the calendar, we're all alive and well. So, we'll just have to see. I know there's gotta be at least another AEROSMITH gig, and I'm not looking forward to putting the setlist together for that one. But I don't know, man. We'll just have to see. I've always played like every show's the last one. I hate to sound like it's a downer, but I give it up every night."

Asked by host Eddie Trunk if Tyler seems well enough to be able to play a full AEROSMITH concert and whether he thinks Steven "would like to do that", Joe said: "I think he would. I think it's just a matter of getting there. We're up there [in age], man. And it's a lot. It was interesting, with COVID and everybody being home for that length of time, it was, like, 'Oh, so this is how other people live.' Actually sleeping in your own bed every night and hopefully not feeling shitty from COVID. In the beginning, it was pretty bad. But it really, really opens your eyes. I don't think I've gone a year without something on the calendar and having to be somewhere. So that's the bigger picture. [We enjoy being home] or doing other things. We all have stuff we like to do. And you can't [do those things when you are touring], whatever it is. So, I've got enough left in me. I still wanna do it. But right now, for [THE JOE PERRY PROJECT], I'm gonna be taking it out [this August] and giving it up, and I'm just glad I've got these guys to open up enough time to come along. So, we'll see what happens."

AEROSMITH's "Peace Out" tour came to a halt after what turned out to be a final gig in Elmont, New York on September 9, 2023. That show came just three dates into the trek, which was supposed to last through February 2024. Tyler said in a statement at the time that the injury caused bleeding but that he hoped he and his AEROSMITH bandmates would be back on the road after postponing a few shows.

The rescheduled "Peace Out" tour was due to begin September 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with special guests THE BLACK CROWES.