Watch: SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Perform With New Drummer XAVIER WARE For First Time

Fan-filmed video of California crossover thrash/hardcore punk legends SUICIDAL TENDENCIES performing on January 27 aboard this year's ShipRocked cruise can be seen below.

Last month SUICIDAL TENDENCIES announced that they had recruited Xavier Ware as their new drummer following the recent departure of Jay Weinberg.

On January 23, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES shared the following statement via social media: "We're SToked to introduce you to X, the new SxTx drummer! Breedxdrums

"X has already recorded some tracks for the new Cyco Miko album and is ready to officially jump on board with ST STarting with the ShipRocked Cruise. This will be ST's 3rd time doing ShipRocked and each time keeps getting better.

"Looking forward to seeing you there and or any of the shows/ festivals coming this year.

"So please welcome X and look out for lots of new annoucements coming soon from ST and the Cyco Family for 2026 and beyond!"

In addition to Ware, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' current lineup consists of singer Mike Muir, lead guitarist Dean Pleasants, rhythm guitarist Ben Weinman (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) and bassist Tye Trujillo (son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo).

Hailing from Beaufort, North Carolina, Xavier has been drumming since he was two years old. He explained: "I started in church and went on to perform in churches around my local and surrounding areas. With church, came school. Schooling allowed me to develop my music reading skills, perfect my ability in dynamics and strengthen musical techniques. I gigged throughout high school with different musicians and learned how to play jazz drums. This created the opportunity to audition and make the all-state jazz band in North Carolina three out of four times. In college I learned a bit of music theory and enhanced my jazz drumming. Since college, my playing and touch expanded, and have not been the same since! Out of college, I gigged around the triangle area of North Carolina with peers and professors alike.

"I hope my sound can continue to touch every heart, soul, and mind. I am very grateful for the opportunity to play drums in whatever setting, and I hope to be able to do so forever."

On January 11, Weinberg announced his departure from SUICIDAL TENDENCIES after an almost two-year run with the California crossover thrash/hardcore punk legends.

Jay played his first concert with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES in March 2024 in Osaka, Japan.

Weinberg's pairing with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES came less than two months after he was announced as the new drummer of INFECTIOUS GROOVES, the long-running outfit formed more than three decades ago by Robert Trujillo alongside Robert's then-SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bandmate Mike Muir.

Last November, Jay and his wife Chloe announced that they were anticipating the arrival of their first baby.

Throughout 2025, Weinberg had been actively involved with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and INFECTIOUS GROOVES. Additionally, he released his debut solo track titled "Sandstone", featuring George Clarke of DEAFHEAVEN on vocals. Jay revealed that the song was the first of a series of upcoming collaborations, showcasing various guest singers whom Weinberg has been developing material with over several years.