Watch: SULLY ERNA Takes You Behind The Scenes On GODSMACK's Summer 2023 U.S. Tour

On July 26, GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna took "Chronicle" on WCVB Channel 5 behind the scenes when he and his bandmates performed at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Check out the two-part report below.

Last month, GODSMACK announced additional North American tour dates in continued support of its eighth studio album, "Lighting Up The Sky" (BMG). The band will kick off their headlining fall tour, produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, on September 3 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The tour will have stops in Tampa, Florida; Salt Lake City, Utah; Calgary, Alberta; Quebec City, Quebec; and more. The tour will feature direct support from ATREYU September 3-10 and I PREVAIL September 24-October 4, and October 10-22. Also appearing on the bill will be FLAT BLACK, the new band featuring former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Jason Hook.

GODSMACK kicked off its 2023 U.S. tour on May 4 at the 107.9 KBPI Birthday Bash at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado.

"Lighting Up The Sky" was released in February via BMG. The LP was co-produced by Erna and Andrew "Mudrock" Murdock (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, ALICE COOPER).

The first single from "Lighting Up The Sky", "Surrender", which arrived in September 2022, marked the first release from GODSMACK in four years, following their globally acclaimed and gold-certified 2018 album "When Legends Rise", which earned the Erna-fronted outfit a No. 1 spot across U.S. Hard Rock, Rock, and Alternative album charts.

In a recent interview with Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, GODSMACK drummer Shannon Larkin was asked which kind of show — arena or smaller theater — is more challenging, more rewarding, more fun. He responded: "Each one of us has a fave environment, and the different energies from, say, 50,000 people at a festival as opposed to 2,000 in a theater are two different highs, each bringing unique feelings to us individually, but both just as satisfying as a performer. I personally prefer amphitheaters; my fave venue ever is Red Rocks Amphitheater."