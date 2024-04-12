Watch: TESLA Dedicates 'Love Song' To FIREHOUSE's CJ SNARE During Las Vegas Concert

Sacramento rockers TESLA dedicated the song "Love Song" to FIREHOUSE singer CJ Snare during their April 10 concert at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prior to launching into the track, TESLA guitarist Frank Hannon told the crowd: "[Fellow TESLA guitarist] Dave Rude and myself, we're gonna play a little acoustic guitar for you. And I'd like to dedicate this song to a friend that we just lost, Mr. CJ Snare from FIREHOUSE. He was a sweetheart. I'm gonna send this up to him."

TESLA returned to the House Of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino Las Vegas earlier this month with their "Tesla: The Las Vegas Takeover". Remaining shows will be held on April 12 and 13, and are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Snare died on April 5 at the age of 64 following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in 2020 and took a hiatus from the band in 2023 to undergo abdominal surgery. However, his daughter is reported to have stated the official cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

When Snare's death was first announced, TESLA took to social media to write: "We are so sad to hear of the passing of CJ Snare. We toured all across America with FIREHOUSE in 1991 on our headline tour for the 'Psychotic Supper' album. We shared many great times with them, CJ was a very kind man and a great singer. He will be missed."

CJ planned to rejoin FIREHOUSE for the band's summer tour in 2024.

In a statement on FIREHOUSE's social media, Snare's bandmates said he died "unexpectedly" despite his long illness.

They shared their "great sorrow" at losing their "brother… the rock and roll warrior.

"We are all in complete shock with CJ's untimely passing," they wrote.

"CJ was was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with FIREHOUSE non stop the past 34 years.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world."

FIREHOUSE hasn't released a studio album since 2011's "Full Circle", which featured re-recorded versions of some of the band's older songs. The group's last collection of new material, "Prime Time", came out in 2003.

FIREHOUSE reached stardom during the early '90s with hits like "Reach For The Sky", "Don't Treat Me Bad" and "All She Wrote", as well as its signature power ballads "I Live My Life For You", "Love Of A Lifetime" and "When I Look Into Your Eyes".

At the 1992 American Music Awards, FIREHOUSE won the award for "Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock New Artist". They were chosen over NIRVANA and ALICE IN CHAINS.

Formed nearly four decades ago, FIREHOUSE's classic lineup consisted of Snare, guitarist Bill Leverty, drummer Michael Foster and bassist Perry Richardson. Richardson left in 2000 and was replaced by Allen McKenzie in 2003.