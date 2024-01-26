Watch: TESTAMENT, MASTODON, SEPULTURA, OVERKILL, EXODUS Members Perform With METAL ALLEGIANCE At 10th-Anniversary Concert

On January 25, 2024, METAL ALLEGIANCE reassembled at the House Of Blues Anaheim for the band's 10th-anniversary celebration (which also coincided with the return of the winter NAMM show). The night was sponsored by Dean Guitars, ddrum and Heavys Headphones, with opening acts being DIETH, HELD HOSTAGE and QUOR.

Since METAL ALLEGIANCE's inception in 2014, the band is comprised of the core four members of: Mark Menghi on bass, Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT) on guitar, David Ellefson (MEGADETH) on bass, and Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER) on drums.

In addition to Menghi, Portnoy, Skolnick and Ellefson, the show featured John Bush (ARMORED SAINT),Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT),Phil Demmel (MACHINE HEAD, VIO-LENCE),Troy Sanders (MASTODON),Brann Dailor (MASTODON),Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA),Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth (OVERKILL),Gary Holt (EXODUS, SLAYER),Doc Coyle (BAD WOLVES, GOD FORBID),Hel Pyre (NERVOSA) and Chris Poland (ex-MEGADETH),among others, in addition to their usual unannounced surprise guests. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

METAL ALLEGIANCE has issued two full-length albums so far, 2015's self-titled debut and 2018's "Volume II: Power Drunk Majesty", as well as an EP, 2016's "Fallen Heroes".

The last time METAL ALLEGIANCE played at the House of Blues Anaheim was in 2020, right before the world shut down; the show garnered rave reviews, such as North East Rock Review saying "I have attended a couple METAL ALLEGIANCE shows over the years and they seem to get better every year. When attending the NAMM show, this is one of the shows not to miss." Additionally, LA Metal Media added, "METAL ALLEGIANCE is an incredible coalition of the metal community's most incredible and notable musicians today; a coalition that pays tribute to some of the best metal music ever written. Be sure to check out this amazing assembly of metal greats if you can whenever they play live."

Metal Hammer raved about one of their past Anaheim shows, "Tonight the mayhem rises exponentially as a platoon of legends descends on the House Of Blues — tucked deep in the heart of downtown Disney — even the besieged bar staff pause to witness the carnage." while Cryptic Rock suggested, "Anyone who has the chance to see this should run, not walk, and join the ALLEGIANCE."

When METAL ALLEGIANCE's 10th-anniversary concert was announced last October, Menghi said in a statement: "I never in my life imagined a band like MA would exist, let alone write and record one record… here we are a few records, an EP and many shows/tours later celebrating our 10th year of existence. Pretty surreal. It's been a minute since the 'Core 4' have been in the same room. Excited to see my brothers, jam and laugh with them again. Only one place to kick off the festivities and that's our home away from home at the House of Blues in Anaheim Cal-i-forn-i-A."

Portnoy added: "METAL ALLEGIANCE's annual Anaheim shows are always one of the metal events of the year! This will be our return to Anaheim for the first time since our last show there weeks before the world shut down at the beginning of 2020, so I can't wait to get back and throw down with my metal brothers and sisters once again! \m/ "

Ellefson stated: "It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since we started METAL ALLEGIANCE out on the MOTÖRHEAD Motörboat cruise, but here we are, a couple of albums and a whole bunch of shows later, celebrating the strength and resilience of heavy metal together. Looking forward to the show as everything is back in the swing during NAMM 2024!"

Skolnick added: "When METAL ALLEGIANCE first came together in 2014, no one could have guessed that ten years later, we'd be planning this anniversary show. The world feels different now than it did then, but we're still here, music still unites and that is cause to celebrate. Among the many MA highlights over the past decade have been our shows in Anaheim, which always create a lot of great memories. This time will be no exception and no better way to mark our ten-year milestone. See you there!"

Blitz said: "Great to be part of this killer 10-year event with MA. The head-banging doesn't get any better than this!"

Commented Sanders: "I am thrilled to get the band back together for a 10th-anniversary METAL ALLEGIANCE throwdown! We look forward to another memorable show with all our friends!"

Added Holt: "So stoked to be able to return once again to METAL ALLEGIANCE for the 10-year anniversary of the world's foremost collection of metal maniacs, all sharing a stage together! It's been way too long, I am fired up for this! Bring it on!"