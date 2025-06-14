Watch: THE 3RD AND THE MORTAL Performs With Singer KARI RUESLÅTTEN For First Time In Three Decades

Norwegian progressive doom metallers THE 3RD AND THE MORTAL are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the two records they released in 1994 with singer Kari Rueslåtten, the acclaimed "Tears Laid In Earth" full-length album and the groundbreaking "Sorrow" EP, by reuniting for select shows in 2025 and 2026, playing songs from these releases.

The first THE 3RD AND THE MORTAL reunion concert took place yesterday (Friday, June 13) at the Ecosystemic festival in Riga, Latvia. Fan-filmed video of the show can be seen below.

Earlier today, THE 3RD AND THE MORTAL shared a few photos of the Riga gig and included the following message: "We had a wonderful night in Riga yesterday! Thank you so much for making our first show together such a great experience!"

When THE 3RD AND THE MORTAL reunion was first announced last December, the band said in a statement: "We have had a great time rehearsing together with Kari again after all these years, and we are very much looking forward to meeting fans and friends in the coming!"

"This reunion is about celebrating the music we created together with the friends and wonderful fans who have inspired us all along," said Rueslåtten, whose ethereal voice remains central to the band's identity.

True to their artistic integrity, the six-piece ensemble will deliver their signature sound without pre-recorded enhancements, showcasing the raw talent that established their legacy.

"We cannot wait to get out there again and reconnect with the amazing fans and friends who've supported us over the years," added THE 3RD AND THE MORTAL drummer Rune Hoemsnes, speaking for the entire band.

The THE 3RD AND THE MORTAL reunion performances represent a rare opportunity to witness one of atmospheric doom metal's most influential acts. The band's pioneering fusion of progressive soundscapes and ethereal atmospheres helped shape the landscape of contemporary metal.

THE 3RD AND THE MORTAL concerts in 2025 and 2026 are showcasing material from "Sorrow" and "Tears Laid In Earth". These works not only defined an era but continue to influence artists across the metal spectrum.

In 2013, Rueslåtten released a new version of THE 3RD AND THE MORTAL song "Why So Lonely", featuring a guest appearance by NIGHTWISH mastermind Tuomas Holopainen on piano and keyboards.

In an interview with FestivalBlog.be, Holopainen stated about his guest appearance on the track: "It's just an incredible thing because this album called 'Tears Laid In Earth' from 1994 is my all-time number one album. It's my favorite album of all time, and I'm not exaggerating when I say that listening to this album made me form NIGHTWISH. I wanted to do something similar. That's the most beautiful thing I've ever heard — female voice, atmospheric metal; I wanted to do something similar. So I owe everything to this band and this album. And then Kari contacted me saying, 'I'm doing a cover of the song 'Why So Lonely' for my solo album. Would you like to come and play the piano and the keyboard for that song?' And I [said 'yes'], like, immediately, I mean, this is an unbelievable coincidence."

After Rueslåtten's departure from THE 3RD AND THE MORTAL in 1995, the band recruited a new female singer, Ann-Mari Edvardsen. With Edvardsen on vocals, THE 3RD AND THE MORTAL released two full-length albums, 1996's "Painting On Glass" and 1997's "In This Room".

After the departure of Edvardsen and an absence of five years, THE 3RD AND THE MORTAL returned in 2002 with "Memoirs", an album with recordings made during previous years. A new female vocalist was found in Kirsti Huke, with Andreas Elvenes backing her up on a couple of tracks.

